Friday, July 24
Violation:
At 11:30 a.m., a violation of an order for protection on County Road 426 in Warba was reported. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 7:45 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. One person was arrested in the incident.
Property damage:
At 8:25 p.m., an individual reported a vehicle damaged when shot by a pellet gun when parked near a business on Highway 169 South in rural Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Saturday, July 25
Accident:
At 6 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Rice Rapids Road and County Road 38 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:10 p.m., an accident was reported on Trails End Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 7:55 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey.
Domestic:
At 10:40 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Silverwood Avenue in Marble. A male party was removed from the residence for the night.
Accident:
At 8:49 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported on County Road 549 in Togo. No more information was available.
Fight:
At 9:18 p.m., a fight was reported at the Itasca County Jail in Grand Rapids. Two male inmates were cited in the incident.
Fight:
At 1:22 a.m., a fight between two males was reported at a business on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sunday, July 26
Accident:
At 11:55 a.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported on County Road 8 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:10 p.m., a theft was reported on Agate Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 2:57 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Harriet Street in Marble. No more information was available.
ATV accident:
At 4:50 p.m., a report of an all-terrain vehicle accident with injuries was received from Eastwood Road in rural Nashwauk. The driver of the ATV was found unresponsive and bleeding from an ear. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 5:31 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Sandy Oak Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 6:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Tioga Beach Road in rural Cohasset. No more information was available.
Monday, July 27
Property damage:
At 5:16 a.m., a property damage report was received from Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:40 p.m., a theft report was received from County Road 119 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 1:38 p.m., a report of a scam was received from Madonna Drive in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 2:15 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on East Shore Drive in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 6:46 p.m., a trespassing report was received from Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 9:17 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 557 in Cook.
Tuesday, July 28
Burglary:
At 3:11 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A door was found open, but no signs of forced or attempted forced entry was found. Nothing was taken.
Accident:
At 5:58 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 63 and County Road 78 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 7:41 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:30 a.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported.
Threats:
At 10:26 a.m., threats were reported received at Grand Itasca Hospital on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:30 a.m., a theft of $191 worth of items from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:34 a.m., a vehicle was damaged when it struck a pole in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There were no injuries.
Accident:
At 12:55 p.m., a vehicle was struck from behind on Pokegama Avenue South near the intersection of 13th Street SW. The vehicle then drove away from the scene. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 12:57 p.m., a property damage complaint was received from Gary Street in Calumet. No more information was available.
Assist:
At 1:11 p.m., the St. Francis Police Department contacted the Grand Rapids Police Department in reference to a female being taken against her will while in Grand Rapids. A suspect allegedly pulled a knife and collected cell phones from three people in the car. The suspect was arrested in St. Francis after the car was pulled over on an outstanding warrant and for knife/threats.
Domestic:
At 1:30 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
At 3:29 p.m., a property damage complaint was received from Sixth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 4:21 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
No masks:
At 4:40 p.m., it was reported that six juveniles were not wearing masks when they shopped at a business on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 6:18 p.m., a report that a vehicle tried to hit Blue Lives Matter supporters at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation and there were no injuries.
Property damage:
At 6:35 p.m., a property damage complaint was received from the intersection of Highway 169 and Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 7:45 p.m., a vehicle was reported scratched while parked on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Domestic:
At 9:07 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on East Deer Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. A juvenile was taken into custody and placed in a facility in Bemidji, pending court proceedings.
Accident:
At 9:44 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle with injuries was reported on Little Sweden Road in rural Nashwauk. One male was arrested in the incident. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 10:36 p.m., a report was received that an individual set a trailer house located on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids on fire. The individual refused to initially leave the burning trailer. No more information was available.
Wednesday, July 29
Property damage:
At 10:03 a.m., a door at a residence on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:32 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on West Shore Lane in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 11:34 a.m., a trespass complaint was received from Grouse Creel Road in rural Deer River. People were removed from property in reference to a court order.
Sexual complaint:
At 11:41 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from East Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 12:49 p.m., a report of a violation of a court order was received from Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1:05 p.m., the theft of a package containing a water pump valued at about $20 for a vehicle was reported taken from a mail box at a residence on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:57 p.m., the theft of a camper fee lock box from a campground on Owen Lake was received. No value was given.
Ambulance:
At 7:43 p.m., it was reported that a young child had fallen out of a window at a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The child was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital by ambulance. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 7:50 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect in the case.
Assault:
At 9:10 p.m., an assault was reported on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 11:35 p.m., a hit and run incident where a vehicle was damaged while parked at the baseball field in Marble was reported. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Thursday, July 30
Theft:
At 9:36 a.m., a Smith and Wesson M&P .45 caliber pistol valued at about $600 was reported taken from a vehicle when it was parked at an unknown location. A holster valued at about $20 and three magazines with 10 rounds in each valued ab about $90 also were taken.
Accident:
At 11:23 a.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids. There were no injuries.
Theft:
At 11:45 a.m., a flag was reported taken from a site on County Road 459 in rural Cohasset. No value was given.
Vehicle theft:
At 11:49 a.m., the theft of a vehicle was reported from a party on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 1:04 p.m. a blight elimination notice was issued to a party on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.
Threats:
At 1:05 p.m., a party reported receiving threats while walking on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Walkaway:
At 7:16 p.m., a report of a walkaway from a facility on Johnson Lane in Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:43 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 594 in rural Bovey.
Fire:
At 11:08 p.m., a structure fire on County Road 62 in Cohasset was reported. The fire resulted in a house being a partial loss.
Friday, July 31
Domestic:
At 2:28 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on 14th Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 6:48 a.m., a report of a motor vehicle in a ditch on County Road 8 in rural Nashwauk was received. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:35 a.m., a three-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. There were no injuries reported.
Threats:
At 10:39 a.m., an individual reported being threatened by two individuals at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids when he asked them why they were not wearing masks. The suspects were located and warned.
Property damage:
At 12:52 p.m., a window was broken out of a vehicle parked on Second Street NE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Ambulance:
At 7:40 p.m., law enforcement responded to Bowstring AC in rural Deer River. A 75-year-old male died in a water-related incident on Bowstring Lake. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
Accident:
At 8:15 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident was reported on Bald Eagle Drive in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 9:24 p.m., a property damage report was received from West Deer Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Domestic:
At 11:42 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 1:35 p.m.., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 2:11 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported.
Domestic:
At 7:12 p.m., a domestic assault was reported at the intersection of Second Street NE and Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect. No more information was available.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Accident:
At 11:55 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 17 in rural Cohasset. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 1:04 p.m., a violation of an order for protection was received from Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. One male adult was arrested in the incident.
Complaint:
At 3:55 p.m., a report of workers at a fruit and vegetable stand on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids not wearing masks was received. The stand was outdoors.
Accident:
At 5:37 p.m., a report of a motor vehicle in a ditch on County Road 257 in rural Cohasset was received. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 7:51 p.m., the theft of a car stereo valued at $69.87 was reported from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.