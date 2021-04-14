FRIDAY, APRIL 2
Scam:
At 9:26 a.m., an individual on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Grass fire:
At 10 a.m., a grass fire was reported near Mishawaka Road in Grand Rapids. The fire started from a spark while making maple syrup. Fire extinguishers and a garden hose contained the fire until the Grand Rapids Fire Department arrived on the scene to put the fire out entirely.
Disturbance:
At 11:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. A male adult was arrested in the incident on an active warrant. A female went to a local medical facility for a cut on the hand. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 4:14 p.m., a domestic violence report was received from an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:03 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Main Street in Cohasset.
Domestic/Damage to property:
At 5:10 p.m., a domestic situation and damage to property report was received from the River Road in Grand Rapids. An intoxicated male ripped siding off a house and also damaged a door and window. The suspect escaped and the case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
Violation:
At 1:08 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Highway 2 in Deer River. A female was arrested in the incident.
Theft:
At 8:29 a.m., an individual on County Road 140 in rural Deer River reported that traps had been stolen from their placement in the woods. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 11:53 a.m., an assault was reported on Second Street NW in Cohasset. The parties were separated.
Accident:
At 1:25 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 7:57 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on East Little Dead Horse Road in rural Deer River.
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
Accident:
At 5:14 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 2 in Wawina.
Runaway:
At 12:44 p.m., a runaway from a facility on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported. The suspect was not located.
Sexual assault:
At 1:04 p.m., a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in Warba was reported. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 3:37 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported a scam where a person posted nude photos of the individual online because he did not pay $500. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 4:27 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while it was parked at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 4:58 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while parked at businesses in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 7:22 p.m., damage was reported on a side wall of an apartment building on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 8:13 p.m., a motorcycle/vehicle accident was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported.
MONDAY, APRIL 5
Property damage:
At 8:02 a.m., property damage was reported on Stephens Street North in Taconite. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 8:16 a.m., property damage was reported on Alice Avenue in Marble. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 9:27 a.m., a vehicle was reported taken from County Road 532 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 1:19 p.m., an individual on Lany Cartway in rural Bovey reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 1:31 p.m., a residence on 11th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was identified for blight because of loose trash bags and other items located in a yard. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
A violation of a court order was reported on Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Accident:
At 8:14 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey.
Fraud:
At 10:41 a.m., an individual on Old Trapper Road in Cohasset reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 11:24 a.m., a report of property damage on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 12:04 p.m., a domestic assault was reported to have occurred on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids recently. The case is under investigation.
School bus stop arm:
At 3:43 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. Children were on the ground. The case is under investigation.
Burglary:
At 5:18 p.m., a burglary of a residence on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 7:49 p.m., a safe was reported taken from a site on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 7:54 p.m., an assault was reported on Pine Tree Drive in rural Bigfork. One individual was arrested in the incident.
Accident:
At 8:02 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. A woman was injured when accidentally struck by a vehicle and was transported for medical assistance.
Theft:
At 8:46 p.m., an individual on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids reported an app had been downloaded on a phone with the individual being charged $26. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:14 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Vehicle pursuit:
At an unspecified time, a vehicle pursuit occurred with it coming to an end in a yard on LaPlant Road in rural Grand Rapids. The suspect – who is known to police – ran into the woods and could not be located.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
Structure fire:
At 1:49 a.m., a structure fire was reported on County Road 173 in rural Deer River.
Damage to property:
At 3:48 a.m., two tires on a vehicle parked on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids were reported slashed. Minutes later it was reported that the suspects returned and broke the taillights on the vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Unger Lane in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Damage to property:
At 8 a.m., a police squad car was reported damaged with scratches. There are suspects as the case remains under investigation.
Officer injured:
At 11:14 a.m., a report of an officer injured was received from Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:24 a.m., a domestic abuse situation at a site on Jackson Street in Cohasset. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:53 a.m., the theft of tools from a business on Highway 2 East in LaPrairie was reported. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 1:29 p.m., an individual on Leighton Lake Trail in rural Deer River reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:58 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Structure fire:
At 5:57 p.m., a structure fire on Bourman Road in Wirt was reported. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 6:19 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen and then found in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle theft:
At 7:14 p.m., a vehicle parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported stolen. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 7:31 p.m., a report of damage to a vehicle where the ignition was damaged in an attempt to steal the vehicle was reported. The vehicle was parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South.
