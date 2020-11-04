FRIDAY, OCT. 23
Chase:
At 1:38 a.m., after a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 39 and Leech Lake Route 426 in rural Deer River, a male fled on an all-terrain vehicle and then on foot. The suspect was found and arrested for fleeing and warrants.
Property damage:
At 8:18 a.m., a property damage complaint was received from County Road 56 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:46 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Gary Street in Calumet.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
Accident:
At 5:03 a.m., a report of a motor vehicle in a ditch on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey was received. No more information is available.
Property damage:
At 10:29 a.m., a report of property damage was received from Ash Street in Bigfork. No more information is available.
SUNDAY, OCT. 25
Burglary/theft:
At 12:14 p.m., a burglary/theft at a site on County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information is available.
Damage to property:
At 12:44 p.m., it was reported that traffic signs on County Road 63 and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids were struck by a vehicle. There is a suspect as the case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:24 p.m., a cell phone was reported taken from a vehicle parked on Highway 169 in Bovey. No value was given.
Accident:
At 5:52 p.m., a four-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. In the incident, a vehicle sideswiped three parked vehicles.
MONDAY, OCT. 26
Threats:
At 1:12 a.m., threats were reported by an individual on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 7:50 a.m., an individual on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:20 a.m., a theft of a kayak at a site on Scenic Estates Drive in rural Bigfork was reported. No value was given..
Theft:
At 10:15 a.m., a theft from a site on Highway 169 in rural Bovey was reported. No more information is available.
No masks:
At 10:36 a.m., a complaint was received that parishioners were not wearing masks at Grace Bible Church on County Road 76 in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fake license:
At 12:43 p.m., a report of an individual trying to use fake identification at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 2:26 p.m., an individual at a business on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. A suspect was located and advised.
Accident:
At 2:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:14 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information is available.
Hit and run:
At 5:14 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street SE and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 5:56 p.m., it was reported that a juvenile female walked away from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. She was located and returned to the facility.
Hit and run:
At 8:34 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported n the parking lot of a business on 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Bear complaint:
At 11:18 p.m., a report of a large black bear walking near an apartment complex on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids was received. The bear was seen running into the woods.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
Death:
At 6:59 a.m., a death was reported on County Road 133 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:03 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 11th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 10:16 a.m., an individual at a business on 11th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 10:46 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 2:21 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on County Road 143 in rural Deer River. No more information is available.
Vehicle theft:
At 2:36 p.m., a vehicle that was stolen a week prior was reported stolen from an individual on Jackson Street in Cohasset. No more information is available.
Drug complaints:
At 5:30 p.m., drug complaints were reported from Deer River. No more information is available.
Drug complaints:
At 6:04 p.m., a drug complaint was received from a site on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:12 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy reported striking a deer with a vehicle in unlisted area. No more information is available.
Theft:
At 6:37 p.m., an individual reported items missing from a trailer on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids that was repossessed. Missing were duck decoys valued at about $6,000. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 7:55 p.m., a vehicle parked on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported keyed. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
Theft:
At 2:39 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual attempted to take $46.52 worth of items and was cited for misdemeanor shoplifting.
Property damage:
At 4:41 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
Theft:
At 11:57 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 61 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information is available.
Fire alarm:
At 12:54 p.m., a fire alarm report was received from a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.
Domestic:
At 1:45 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Ball Club Lake Drive in rural Deer River.
Accident:
At 5:03 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey.
Runaway:
At 7:49 p.m., a runaway juvenile from a facility on Cimarron Ridge Road in rural Grand Rapids was reported.
Scam:
At 11:44 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:46 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported on Highway 38 in Bigfork. No more information is available.
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
At 7:54 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Back of the Bay Trail in rural Bigfork. No more information is available.
Accident:
At 1:15 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported on Forest Road in rural Deer River. No more information is available.
Fraud:
At 2:08 p.m., an individual on Simpson Boulevard in Pengilly reported a case of fraud. No more information is available.
Fraud:
At 7:05 p.m., an individual on Highway 2 in rural Deer River reported a case of fraud. No more information is available.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Property damage:
At 9 a.m., a road sign on Back of the Bay Trail in rural Bigfork was reported shot. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 9:20 a.m., a stolen political sign was reported on Wendigo Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 10:43 a.m., property damage was reported from a site on County Road 459 in rural Cohasset. No more information is available.
Theft:
At 12:39 p.m., a theft report was received from Highway 461 in Squaw Lake. No more information is available.
Shots fired:
At 6:41 p.m., a report of shots fired from a vehicle in Ball Club was received. One male and one female were arrested on multiple charges as a result of the incident.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
Theft:
At 2:34 p.m., a theft on Wagon Wheel Court Road was reported. No more information is available.
Property damage:
At 8:20 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 38 in Effie. No more information is available.
Accident:
At 8:34 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 79 and Highway 1 in Effie was reported.
MONDAY, NOV. 2
Property damage:
At 10:35 a.m., property damage was reported on Highway 65 in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 11:13 a.m., a fraud complaint was received from an unspecified area of Itasca County. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 1:49 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 9:15 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 439 in rural Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 10:01 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on Highway 38 in Effie. No more information was available.
