TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Juvenile disturbance:

At3:32 a.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Juvenile disturbance:

At 10:27 a.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at Grand Rapids High School. One individual was given school discipline for being intoxicated at school and the individual also was cited for underage consumption.

Scam:

At 12:56 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Trespass:

At 3:12 p.m., a trespassing complaint on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 4:43 p.m., an individual on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Trespass:

At 6:13 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested for trespassing and also for active warrants out of Itasca and St. Louis counties.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Domestic:

At 4:26 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids.

Assault:

At 8:30 a.m., an assault was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

School bus stop arm:

At 8:47 a.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 9:30 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 9:58 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Sexual complaint:

At 11:59 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 12:04 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Vulnerable adult:

At 2:09 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult on Eighth Avenue SW in Cohasset was received. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 3:24 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Trespass:

At 3:28 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for trespassing.

Runaway:

At 4:34 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Vulnerable adult:

At 7:32 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from County Road 255 in Effie. No more information was available.

Disturbance:

At 4:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Womack Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Runaway:

At 5:39 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 10:26 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Dangerous animal:

At 5:54 p.m., a complaint of a dangerous animal was received from Main Avenue in Bigfork. No more information was available.

Officer injured:

At 6:19 p.m., a report of an officer injured was received. The report stated that the Deer River Police Department was involved in the incident. No more information was available.

Recreation vehicle:

At 6:51 p.m., a complaint regarding recreational vehicles was received from Sunny Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Property damage:

At 6:30 a.m., property damage was reported at a site along Highway 38 in the Marcell area. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 11:53 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 126 in Max. No more information was available.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Vehicle theft:

At 11:39 a.m., the theft of a vehicle from a site on County Road 550 in Cook was reported. No more information was available.

Disturbance:

At 3:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on County Road 12 in Pengilly. No more information was available.

