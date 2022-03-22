TUESDAY, MARCH 15

Accident:

At 3:09 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 12 and East Swan River Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 7:17 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 10:52 a.m., a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a theft of an item valued at $13.99. A suspect was located through video and was cited for misdemeanor theft.

Theft:

At 11:45 a.m., about 120 gallons of off-road diesel fuel was reported taken from a bulk tank on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Vulnerable adult:

At 12:11 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from Pine Tree Drive in Bigfork. No more information was available.

Vulnerable adult:

At 12:18 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from Hawthorn Drive in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 1:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Violation:

At 1:48 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The incident is under investigation.

Suspicious person:

At 1:52 p.m., a report of a suspicious person was received from Trout Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Vulnerable adult:

At 2:10 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from County Road 257 in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Vulnerable adult:

At 2:14 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from Highway 38 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Abandoned vehicle:

At 2:26 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on County Road 236 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.

Disturbance:

At 3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on County Road 271 in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Trespass:

At 3:47 p.m., a trespassing incident was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Fraudulent ID:

At 5:58 p.m., an individual was cited for using fraudulent identification in an attempt to purchase tobacco at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Violation:

At 6:12 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 11:49 p.m., a domestic incident was reported on Aspen Drive in rural Grand Rapids.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

Assault:

At 10:53 a.m., an assault was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Harassment:

At 11:26 a.m., an individual on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 11:31 a.m., an individual on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 12:15 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

School bus stop arm:

At 3:29 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 5:33 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Harassment:

At 9:01 p.m., an individual on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 11:21 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Suspicious activity:

At 8:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 10:42 a.m., a theft was reported from a site near the intersection of Rice Rapids Road and County Road 223 in Effie. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 12:53 p.m., an individual on Southwood Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. No more information was available.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Structure fire:

At 12:39 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Plum Road in Goodland. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 12:43 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 60 and Willow Creek Trail in rural Bovey.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

Assault:

At 9:17 a.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Vehicle theft:

At 9:27 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a site on Second Avenue NW in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 7:55 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on County Road 532 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

Walkaway:

At 8:22 a.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on County Road 4 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 9:05 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Sunny Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 12:22 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on County Road 56A in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 1:34 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Highway 65 in Pengilly.

Scam:

At 3:06 p.m., an individual on Priem Road in rural Bigfork reported a scam. No more information was available.

