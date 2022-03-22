TUESDAY, MARCH 15
Accident:
At 3:09 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 12 and East Swan River Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 7:17 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 10:52 a.m., a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a theft of an item valued at $13.99. A suspect was located through video and was cited for misdemeanor theft.
Theft:
At 11:45 a.m., about 120 gallons of off-road diesel fuel was reported taken from a bulk tank on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Vulnerable adult:
At 12:11 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from Pine Tree Drive in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 12:18 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from Hawthorn Drive in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 1:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 1:48 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The incident is under investigation.
Suspicious person:
At 1:52 p.m., a report of a suspicious person was received from Trout Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 2:10 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from County Road 257 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 2:14 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from Highway 38 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Abandoned vehicle:
At 2:26 p.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported on County Road 236 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on County Road 271 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 3:47 p.m., a trespassing incident was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraudulent ID:
At 5:58 p.m., an individual was cited for using fraudulent identification in an attempt to purchase tobacco at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 6:12 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:49 p.m., a domestic incident was reported on Aspen Drive in rural Grand Rapids.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
Assault:
At 10:53 a.m., an assault was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 11:26 a.m., an individual on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 11:31 a.m., an individual on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 12:15 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
School bus stop arm:
At 3:29 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 5:33 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 9:01 p.m., an individual on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:21 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
Suspicious activity:
At 8:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:42 a.m., a theft was reported from a site near the intersection of Rice Rapids Road and County Road 223 in Effie. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 12:53 p.m., an individual on Southwood Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Structure fire:
At 12:39 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Plum Road in Goodland. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:43 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 60 and Willow Creek Trail in rural Bovey.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
Assault:
At 9:17 a.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 9:27 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a site on Second Avenue NW in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 7:55 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on County Road 532 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
MONDAY, MARCH 21
Walkaway:
At 8:22 a.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on County Road 4 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 9:05 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Sunny Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:22 p.m., a traffic accident was reported on County Road 56A in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 1:34 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Highway 65 in Pengilly.
Scam:
At 3:06 p.m., an individual on Priem Road in rural Bigfork reported a scam. No more information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.