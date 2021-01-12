THURSDAY, DEC. 31

Theft:

At 1:30 p.m., a theft was reported on East Shore Drive in Pengilly. No more information is available.

Domestic:

At 651 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Atlantic Puffin Drive in rural Grand Rapids. One male was arrested in the incident.

Property damage:

At 7:59 p.m., it was reported that an inmate punched and broke a window on a cell door in the Itasca County Jail. No more information is available.

FRIDAY, JAN. 1

Drug complaints:

At 12:08 p.m., drug complaints were received from a resident on County Road 4 in Talmoon. The case is under investigation.

SATURDAY, JAN. 2

Assault:

At 12:11 a.m., an assault was reported on Highway 169 in the Marble area. No more information is available.

Accident:

At 6:38 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 339 in rural Bigfork.

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

Violation:

At 2:38 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Alicia Spur in rural Grand Rapids. 

Domestic:

At 3:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset.

MONDAY, JAN. 4

Missing person:

At 9:13 a.m., an individual on 16th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a missing person. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 10:44 a.m., a sign post at the park on Park Drive in LaPrairie was damaged. No damage estimate was given.

Violation:

At 12:11 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported by an individual on 16th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 2:53 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 5:29 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on County Road 228 in Effie.

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

Trespass:

At 11:22 a.m., a snowmobile was reported to have been driven on private property on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 12:13 p.m., a vehicle parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was damaged. No value was given.

Theft:

At 11:43 p.m., the theft of a wallet from a residence on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. The wallet was later returned.

Officer injured:

At 4:01 p.m., it was reported that an officer was injured while on duty at the Itasca County Jail during a fall.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

Explosives/weapons:

At 7:03 a.m., a report of explosives/weapons was received from Wolf Pack Path in rural Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Accident:

At 9:19 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 12:11 p.m., a theft was reported on Soldier’s Lane in Grand Rapids. 

Theft:

At 12:56 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 1:03 p.m., an individual on 11th Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 1:39 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road 8 in rural Nashwauk.

Trespass:

At 2:08 p.m., a trespass complaint was received from Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 6:06 p.m., an individual on Highway 38 in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 6:33 p.m., a resident on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

FRIDAY, JAN. 8

Theft:

At 10:29 a.m., a theft of items totaling $34.24 was reported from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One female was cited in the incident.

Snowmobile complaint:

At 11:09 a.m., a resident on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported snowmobiles riding on sidewalks.

Property damage:

At 11:18 a.m., a window on a business on Third Avenue NW was damaged when shot by what appeared to be a BB gun. No damage estimate was given.

Scam:

At 2 p.m., an individual on Fourth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 3:30 p.m., a vehicle became stuck when it was driven down the vacated Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The vehicle was removed.

Theft:

At 5:21 p.m., a theft was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.

Theft:

At 6:34 p.m., a theft of $37.45 worth of items from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. One female was cited for theft and trespassed from the business for one year.

SUNDAY, JAN. 10

Violation:

At 11:34 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Highway 38 in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 1:18 p.m., a theft of medication was reported at a site on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 5:57 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 6:05 p.m., a cell phone was reported taken from a purse on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 7:07 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A total of $29.03 worth of items were taken. No more information is available.

Drug complaints:

At 9:36 p.m., a drug complaint was received on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

MONDAY, JAN. 11

Fraud:

At 9:25 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 9:50 a.m., a shoplifter was cited after exchanging his old shoes for a pair of new ones at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 4:14 p.m., a report that $400 was taken from a purse on Oct. 7 or 8 was received from Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 10:43 p.m., an assault was reported at the Grand Itasca Emergency Room on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments