Friday, July 17
Domestic:
At 1:10 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a residence on County Road 343 in rural Bovey.
Gas driveoff:
At 7:45 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported from a business on Highway 65 in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Boat fire:
At 6:14 p.m., a report was received of a boat on fire at the intersection of Splithand Road and Pugh Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 8:21 p.m., a domestic assault was reported from a vehicle driving in the Clearwater Road/Wabana Road area of rural Grand Rapids. The suspect left the vehicle and is being sought.
Property damage:
At 9:19 p.m., a damage to property complaint was received from Count Road 119 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Saturday, July 18
Accident:
At 3:58 p.m., a one-vehicle rollover was reported on County Road 63 in Cohasset. The occupants fled the scene and the case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 8:48 p.m., a report of a riding lawn mower being taken was received from Lakeview Street in Pengilly. One male was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the incident. No more information was available.
Sunday, July 19
Accident:
At 2:36 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Hanna Road and Silvis Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 4:23 p.m., a report of locks cut off storage units at a site on Highway 46 in Northome was received. No more information was available.
Monday, July 20
Weapon fire:
At 11:05 p.m., a report was received of a vehicle possibly shot by something on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Tuesday, July 21
Accident:
At 7:50 a.m., a motor vehicle that had struck an electrical box was reported in a ditch at the intersection of Highway 46 and County Road 9 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 8:04 a.m., a party on Highway 38 in Effie reported a fraud. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 9:29 a.m., a vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run incident while parked in the parking lot of a business on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 10:40 a.m., a theft from a business on Highway 38 in Effie was reported. A suspect was cited in the case.
Assault:
At 1:01 p.m., an assault was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 4:58 p.m., a report of damage to a garage door at a residence on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 6:05 p.m., a report of the back window of a vehicle being shot out on County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 9:06 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The suspect was talked to and agreed to stop the harassment.
Hit and run:
At 11:32 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported at the intersection of 11th Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Wednesday, July 22
Burglary:
At 8:20 a.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Highway 1 in Effie. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 11:44 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received from Highway 2 East in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:11 p.m., a dirt bike valued at about $200 was taken from a residence on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. In addition, the reporting party said an engine lift valued at about $169 was taken previously.
Shoplifting:
At 4:38 p.m., three juveniles were cited for shoplifting at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Vehicle fire:
At 5:11 p.m., a report of a vehicle fire was received from County Road 551 in Togo. A piece of heavy equipment was burned up.
Theft:
At 5:54 p.m., a theft from a vehicle parked at a residence on Sunny Lane in rural Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 8:13 p.m., a domestic situation was received from County Road 10 in Warba. The incident led to an arrest.
Theft:
At 8:20 p.m., a party reported the possible theft of a debit card. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Vehicle pursuit:
At 10:37 p.m., a vehicle pursuit was reported in Calumet. When apprehended, the suspect will be charged with driving while intoxicated, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony warrant out of Itasca County, fleeing a peace officer on foot, driving after revocation, and felony fifth degree controlled substance.
Drone:
At 11:44 p.m., a resident on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a done outside her residence. The case is under investigation.
Arrest:
At an unspecified time, law enforcement officers were engaged in a high-speed chase in Calumet were the suspect allegedly drove through yards and then fled from the vehicle. The suspect was later arrested in a neighboring garage in the trunk of a vehicle.
Thursday, July 23
Property damage:
At 7:29 a.m., a report was received of property damage on Hartley Lake Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 8:23 a.m., a report of a vehicle being damaged when shot by a pellet gun on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids was received. No damage estimate was given.
Property damage:
At 10:46 a.m., a report of property damage was received from Bluebird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 1:01 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported from a business on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids. The suspect was located and returned to pay the bill.
Domestic:
At 1:49 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
Walkaway:
At 4:22 p.m., a alert was put out to search for a walkaway from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The suspect was located.
Runaway:
At 4:43 p.m., a runaway was reported from a facility on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 5:05 p.m., a party on Eighth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 5:54 p.m., a male was arrested on 17th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids for violation of an order for protection.
Fight:
At 7:28 p.m., a fight with four individuals involved was reported at a business on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 8:20 p.m., a violation of an order for protection was received from the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 10:25 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at Fifth Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Friday, July 24
Hit and run:
At 11:28 a.m., an officer responded to a parking lot on SE 11th Street in Grand Rapids for a report of a hit and run.
Accident:
At 2:49 p.m., an officer responded to South Pokegama Avenue for a report of a two vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and damage was minimal.
Theft:
At 3:06 p.m., GRPD took a report that a wallet was stolen from a cart at a store on South Pokegama Avenue on July 18. The reporting party stated her debit card was used at a store in Brainerd and charged $700.
Theft:
At 3:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a store on South Pokegama Avenue for a report of shoplifting. Suspect party had stolen a set of guitar strings valued at $6-8 and had fled the scene on a bike.
Assault:
At 4:13 p.m., officers responded to NW Seventh Street for a report of an assault in the stairway of an apartment. Reporting party denied medical attention.
Disturbance:
At 10:25 p.m., officers were requested at Grand Itasca Hospital ER for an out of control patient. Officers were able to corral the female subject who became immediately combative. Officers were forced to handcuff the subject while she was sedated and medical restraints were secured.
Saturday, July 25
Theft:
At 2:49 p.m., an officer responded to a shoplifting call at a store on SE 29th Street in Grand Rapids. Suspect party had attempted to steal a TV and other items but was stopped by security and fled on foot. Suspect was located nearby. Total loss for the store was $302.
Hit and run:
At 6:05 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a hit and run on NW 14th Street in Grand Rapids. Damage happened sometime during the previous night in a parking lot of an apartment building. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle theft:
At 6:16 p.m., dispatched received a call from a motel on NW Fourth Street in Grand Rapids that a Toyota Paseo had been stolen from the parking lot of the motel. The case is under investigation.
