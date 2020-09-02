Friday, Aug. 21

Burglary:

At 9:37 a.m., a burglary was reported on Bluewater Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Vehicle theft:

At 9:55 a.m., the theft of a vehicle on County Road 257 in Cohasset was reported. No more information was available.

Blight:

At 2:07 p.m., a blight elimination notice was mailed to an owner of property on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.

Sexual assault:

At 2:13 p.m., an individual on Division Street in Deer River reported a sexual assault. No more information was available.

Blight:

At 2:16 p.m., a blight situation was identified on 11th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 4:05 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported in an undisclosed area of the county. No more information was available.

Threats:

At 6:36 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Hit and run:

At 10:22 a.m., a hit and run accident which occurred in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation and no damage estimate was given.

Domestic:

At 12:08 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on East Bass Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. A male was transported to detox.

Domestic:

At 12:46 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Wagon Wheel Court Road in rural Grand Rapids.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Accident:

At 12:50 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on Sissebakwet Shores Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 6:19 a.m., it was reported that windows were broken at a business on Highway 6 in rural Bigfork. The case is under investigation. No damage estimate was given.

Assault:

At 9:05 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 11:53 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 1:23 p.m., a bicycle was taken from a site on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Property damage:

At 5:45 p.m., it was reported that a vehicle was damaged while parked in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.

Accident:

At 6:14 p.m., an accident was reported in a private yard on North Hummingbird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 8:26 p.m., a debit card was reported taken from a site on LaPrairie Avenue in Grand Rapids. A suspect was identified. No more information was available.

Monday, Aug. 24

Property damage:

At 6:15 a.m., property was reported damaged on North Star Lake Lane in Marcell. No more information was available.

Trespass:

At 8:55 a.m., a trespass complaint was received from Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 10:22 a.m., a three-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 10:55 a.m., a cell phone was reported stolen from a residence on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. No value was given and the case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 12:12 p.m., political signs were reported taken from private property on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Accident:

At 3:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 3:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from an individual on Stony Point Road in rural Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 5:07 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One driver was cited for no Minnesota driver’s license.

Domestic:

At 6:11 p.m., a domestic assault was reported at a residence on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 7:51 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while parked on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect admitted to the deed and will pay for the damages.

Littering:

At 8:55 p.m., it was reported that a male dumped garbage out of his vehicle on Airport Road in rural Grand Rapids. The incident was caught on video and the case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 10:26 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from a party on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids. A suspect was identified and advised to have no more contact with the reporting party.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Domestic:

At 9:37 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at the intersection of Blackwater Road in Third Street NW in Cohasset.

Theft:

At 5:08 p.m., a theft was reported at a undisclosed area of the county. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 7:22 p.m., an assault was reported on County Road 10 in rural Bovey. An adult female allegedly assaulted a juvenile female. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Fraud:

At 11:05 a.m., a fraud case was reported by an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids. Money was fraudulently taken out of an account to purchase items valued at $417.30. The case is under investigation.

Hit and run:

At 12:37 p.m., a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot of a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. Damage estimate is about $300 and the case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 4:23 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 9:26 p.m., an individual reported that her vehicle was egged on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. Another vehicle was egged on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids and the window of a business in Grand Rapids also was egged. The case is under investigation.

Friday, Aug. 28

Vehicle theft:

At 12:51 a.m., the theft of a vehicle on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported. In addition, about $3,000 worth of tools were in the vehicle.

Accident:

At 9:24 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a private parking lot on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 10:04 a.m., a political sign was taken from a yard on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Child abuse:

At 12:32 p.m., a case of possible child abuse was reported by an individual in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 5:59 p.m., a theft of DVDs was reported from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No value was given and there is a suspect.

Property damage:

At 10:38 p.m., damage to a door and screen on a residence on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Theft:

At 1:56 p.m., a political sign was reported taken from a residence on Ninth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Harassment:

At 4:50 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Threats:

At 11:28 a.m., an individual on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 1:32 p.m., a handgun, holster, clips and ammunition were reported taken from a residence on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given and the case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 2:28 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments