Friday, Aug. 21
Burglary:
At 9:37 a.m., a burglary was reported on Bluewater Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 9:55 a.m., the theft of a vehicle on County Road 257 in Cohasset was reported. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 2:07 p.m., a blight elimination notice was mailed to an owner of property on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.
Sexual assault:
At 2:13 p.m., an individual on Division Street in Deer River reported a sexual assault. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 2:16 p.m., a blight situation was identified on 11th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:05 p.m., an accident with injuries was reported in an undisclosed area of the county. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 6:36 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Hit and run:
At 10:22 a.m., a hit and run accident which occurred in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation and no damage estimate was given.
Domestic:
At 12:08 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on East Bass Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. A male was transported to detox.
Domestic:
At 12:46 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Wagon Wheel Court Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Accident:
At 12:50 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on Sissebakwet Shores Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 6:19 a.m., it was reported that windows were broken at a business on Highway 6 in rural Bigfork. The case is under investigation. No damage estimate was given.
Assault:
At 9:05 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:53 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 1:23 p.m., a bicycle was taken from a site on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Property damage:
At 5:45 p.m., it was reported that a vehicle was damaged while parked in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 6:14 p.m., an accident was reported in a private yard on North Hummingbird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:26 p.m., a debit card was reported taken from a site on LaPrairie Avenue in Grand Rapids. A suspect was identified. No more information was available.
Monday, Aug. 24
Property damage:
At 6:15 a.m., property was reported damaged on North Star Lake Lane in Marcell. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 8:55 a.m., a trespass complaint was received from Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:22 a.m., a three-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 10:55 a.m., a cell phone was reported stolen from a residence on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. No value was given and the case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:12 p.m., political signs were reported taken from private property on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Accident:
At 3:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 3:29 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from an individual on Stony Point Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 5:07 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One driver was cited for no Minnesota driver’s license.
Domestic:
At 6:11 p.m., a domestic assault was reported at a residence on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 7:51 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while parked on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect admitted to the deed and will pay for the damages.
Littering:
At 8:55 p.m., it was reported that a male dumped garbage out of his vehicle on Airport Road in rural Grand Rapids. The incident was caught on video and the case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 10:26 p.m., a harassment complaint was received from a party on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids. A suspect was identified and advised to have no more contact with the reporting party.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Domestic:
At 9:37 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at the intersection of Blackwater Road in Third Street NW in Cohasset.
Theft:
At 5:08 p.m., a theft was reported at a undisclosed area of the county. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 7:22 p.m., an assault was reported on County Road 10 in rural Bovey. An adult female allegedly assaulted a juvenile female. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Fraud:
At 11:05 a.m., a fraud case was reported by an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids. Money was fraudulently taken out of an account to purchase items valued at $417.30. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 12:37 p.m., a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot of a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. Damage estimate is about $300 and the case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4:23 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 9:26 p.m., an individual reported that her vehicle was egged on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. Another vehicle was egged on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids and the window of a business in Grand Rapids also was egged. The case is under investigation.
Friday, Aug. 28
Vehicle theft:
At 12:51 a.m., the theft of a vehicle on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported. In addition, about $3,000 worth of tools were in the vehicle.
Accident:
At 9:24 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a private parking lot on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 10:04 a.m., a political sign was taken from a yard on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Child abuse:
At 12:32 p.m., a case of possible child abuse was reported by an individual in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:59 p.m., a theft of DVDs was reported from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No value was given and there is a suspect.
Property damage:
At 10:38 p.m., damage to a door and screen on a residence on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Theft:
At 1:56 p.m., a political sign was reported taken from a residence on Ninth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Harassment:
At 4:50 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Threats:
At 11:28 a.m., an individual on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:32 p.m., a handgun, holster, clips and ammunition were reported taken from a residence on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given and the case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 2:28 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.