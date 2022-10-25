TUESDAY, OCT. 18
Domestic:
At 12:48 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 2:28 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on County Road 4 in Spring Lake.
Accident:
At 7:58 a.m., it was reported that a construction worker was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 21st Street SW and Third Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. Allegedly frost on the windshield may have played a role in the accident. No more information was available.
Structure fire:
At 9:08 a.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on County Road 333 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:48 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 17th Street SE and Airport Road in Grand Rapids.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 1:56 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 2:16 p., a pillow valued at about $25 was reported taken from a community laundry room at a residence on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Walkaway:
At 3:42 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a site on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 4:27 p.m., a report was received of a vulnerable adult at a site on North Mallard Point Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:35 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Kidnapping:
At 4:46 p.m., a report was received that an individual with local ties had been kidnapped in the Twin Cities area. It was reported later that the individual who was allegedly kidnapped was fine.
Property damage:
At 5:13 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
School bus stop arm:
At 5:20 p.m.., a school bus stop arm violation was reported near the intersection of Golf Course Road and Fifth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 5:39 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Fourth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 7:53 p.m., an individual at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:24 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Second Avenue NE in Cohasset.
BB gun:
At 11:40 p.m., a dog was reported shot with a BB gun at a site on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. The dog was not injured. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
Domestic:
At 4:49 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 8:34 a.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was reported at a site on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Juvenile tobacco use:
At 11:02 a.m., a juvenile was caught allegedly vaping at Grand Rapids High School. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 11:08 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual at a site in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 12:40 p.m., an individual at a site on Deer Lake Lane in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 1:26 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Missing person:
At 8:18 p.m., a missing person report was received from a site on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. The individual was located.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
Sexual complaint:
At 8:06 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual at a site in Northome. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 9:25 a.m., a report of a vulnerable adult at a site on County Road 426 in Warba was received. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 10:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on County Road 426 in Warba. No more information was available.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 12:07 p.m., a violation of zoning/ordinance was identified at a site on Clover Lane in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff:
At 12:26 p.m., a gas driveoff of $67 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.
Threats:
At 1:48 p.m., an individual at a site on County Road 32 in Squaw Lake reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 2:11 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received by an individual at an undisclosed location in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 2:49 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 7:43 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Maple Street in Bigfork.
Assault:
At 8:28 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 9:16 p.m., a report that children were on the roof of Southwest School on Seventh Street SW in Grand Rapids was received. Parents were notified and there was no damage. The individuals were warned that they will be charged with trespassing if found in the area again.
Domestic:
At 10:11 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
Walkaway:
At 12:09 a.m., a walkaway was reported at a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was not located.
Property damage:
At 7:38 a.m., property damage was reported at a site near the intersection of Gary Street and Fifth Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 10:49 a.m., an individual at an undisclosed location in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 10:56 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. It was found that the individual had arranged to return to pay the bill.
Harassment:
At 11:11 a.m., an individual at a site on Elida Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:19 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 11:55 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 46 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:10 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Second Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:29 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Drug complaints:
At 2:51 p.m., drug complaints were received from an undisclosed location in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 5:21 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on 11th Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Burglary:
At 5:30 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 6:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 6:46 p.m., a report was received of two individuals leaving a business on Pokegama Avenue South without paying their bill. The case is under investigation and no value was given.
Walkaway:
At 7:58 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a site on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 8 p.m., a report was received of an individual who was tipping over carts at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was told to return the carts to their original location and was warned.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Disturbance:
At 12:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 1:07 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a site on County Road 76 in Grand Rapids. It was reported that an individual was climbing the fire tower at the Forest History Center. No one was found at the site but the case is under investigation and there are suspects.
Structure fire:
At 2:54 a.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 6:16 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on County Road 14 in rural Bigfork. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:08 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 32 in Blackduck. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:57 p.m., a report of $40 taken from an individual at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 6:26 p.m., an individual at a site on Coral Road in rural Deer River reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
Harassment:
At 10:40 a.m., an individual at a site on Elida Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:15 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 12:39 p.m., eight signs were reported taken from a yard on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids in recent days. The signs are valued at about $120.
Hit and run:
At 1:25 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 2:46 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on South Chase Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Vehicle fire:
At 5:08 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported at a site on Audrey Lane in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 6:20 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 46 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
