FRIDAY, AUG. 5
Fraud
At 9:03 a.m., a case of fraud was reported by an individual at a site on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 12:22 p.m., an individual at a site on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 12:52 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:42 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 2:17 p.m., it was reported that a vehicle struck a deck at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and the case is under investigation. No damage estimate was given.
Gas driveoff:
At 4:09 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A suspect returned and paid for the gas.
Domestic:
At 11:35 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
Accident:
At 3:04 p.m., an individual who was suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run accident was pulled over at the intersection of County Road 63 and Stark Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Vulnerable adult:
At 4:39 p.m., a vulnerable adult report was received at a site near the intersection of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The situation was rectified.
Scam:
At 9:46 p.m., an individual at a site on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
Domestic:
At 2:24 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested for alleged obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct.
Domestic:
At 7:34 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 3:30 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Knollwood Drive in Grand Rapids.
Dirt bike complaint:
At 5:40 p.m., a complaint of a dirt bike was being driven recklessly by a juvenile male on Davis Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, AUG. 8
Accident:
At 4:18 a.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on Highway 169 in Bovey. No more information was available.
Probation/parole:
At 9:26 a.m., a probation/parole violation was reported at a site on County Road 126 in Max. No more information was available.
Dangerous animal:
At 2:41 p.m., a dangerous animal complaint was received from a site on Sixth Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Rec vehicle complaint:
At 8:28 p.m., a recreational vehicle complaint was received from a site on the Mesabi Trail in Calumet. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, AUG. 9
Trespass:
At 12:42 a.m., a trespassing complaint at a site on Second Street NW in Grand Rapids was received. Police responded to Blandin Dam in regards to a fisherman fishing in a no fishing area. The fisherman was advised and he departed the area.
Suspicious activity:
At 6:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at a site on County Road 71 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 8:51 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on County Road 4 in Max. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 9:14 a.m., an individual at a site on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Vulnerable adult:
At 9:59 a.m., a vulnerable adult report was received from a site on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 1:07 p.m., an individual at a site on Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff:
At 3:10 p.m., a gas driveoff of $81.11 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and paid for the gas.
Gas driveoff:
At 3:10 p.m., a gas driveoff of $66.85 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of the River Road and Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Vulnerable adult:
At 3:30 p.m., a vulnerable adult report was received from a site on Autumn Lane in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 5:17 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Missing person:
At 5:22 p.m., a missing person report was received from a site on Birch Hill Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 11:02 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:47 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
Property damage:
At 9:14 a.m., a residence on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 10:01 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Fifth Street NE in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:58 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 17th Street SW and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 2:37 p.m., a report was received that children were throwing items at vehicles near the intersection of Eighth Avenue NE and Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A child was advised, and he apologized.
Suspicious activity:
At 4:30 p.m., an individual reported a squatter living in a garage on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids. Windows to a garage were broken. Taken were a feed welder and chainsaw which were valued at about $800. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, AUG. 11
Harassment:
At 3:04 p.m., an individual at a site on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 5:54 p.m., an individual at a site on Elida Drive in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Shoplifter:
At 8:19 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for misdemeanor theft and issued a trespass order.
Assault:
At 10:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. It was found that there was no assault and it was a prank by juveniles. The juveniles received an escort home.
Domestic:
At 11:01 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids.
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
Accident:
At 12:57 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Fraud:
At 9:55 a.m., an individual at a site on Fourth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:12 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 1:14 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.
Driving complaint:
At 1:31 p.m., a complaint was received of a driver performing donuts in a parking lot at the Itasca County Fairgrounds in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and received a citation for exhibition driving.
Accident:
At 1:44 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Tioga Beach Road and County Road 63 in Cohasset.
Theft:
At 5:40 p.m., a theft was reported at a site near the intersection of Highway 38 and County Road 19 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 6:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 7:31 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 9:07 p.m., a trespassing complaint at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The problem was rectified.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Theft:
At 1:20 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:34 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 46 in Northome. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 9:57 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an individual in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:35 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on County Road 540 in rural Nashwauk.
Damage to property:
At 11:43 a.m., a report was received of a vehicle at a site on Fourth Street SW being damaged by being hit with a sledgehammer. There is a suspect and no damage estimate was given. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 2:55 p.m., it was reported that $1,800 in cash was taken from a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 11:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
Theft:
At 12:19 a.m., medication and $20 in cash were reported taken from a residence on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 12:19 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 1:10 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on Bluebird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 2:37 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on DeSchepper Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 2:05 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Ball Street in Marble.
Theft:
At 2:49 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on South Sucker Lake Road in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At an unknown time, a domestic assault was reported at a site on Ball Street in Marble. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
A 8:06 p.m.., property damage was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
Vulnerable adult:
At 2:44 p.m., a report of a vulnerable adult at a site on County Road 8 in rural Bovey was received. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:40 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Gibbs Park Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:19 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on East Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
