MONDAY, JAN. 3

Accident:

At 8:15 a,m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 8:19 a.m., a tire on a vehicle parked on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported slashed. No value was given.

Accident:

At 2:08 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Walkaway:

At 2:14 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 2:31 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. Items valued at $2,599.93 were taken. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 3:56 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.

Sexual complaint:

At 4:28 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Fraud:

At 11:01 a.m., an individual on Splithand Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 11:17 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Whispering Pines Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Burglary:

At 11:34 a.m., the burglary of a cabin on County Road 128 in rural Deer River was reported. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 11:41 a.m., an individual on Harris Town Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 1:30 p.m., an individual on Aspen Drive in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 5:29 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for shoplifting and given a trespass notice from the business for one year.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Harassment:

At 12:40 a.m., an individual on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 10:06 a.m., tools were reported taken from a vehicle parked on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. The items are valued at more than $500.

Theft:

At 12:29 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. Total value of items taken is $855.04. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 3:37 p.m., an individual on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Child endangerment:

At 3:50 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Fraser Dive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Sexual complaint:

At 4:26 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 4:57 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 5:45 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Ninth Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Fire:

At 8:49 p.m., a fire at a residence on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was reported. A filter on a fish tank was on fire and was put out. The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to the scene and affirmed there was no other fire in the residence.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

Hit and run:

At 9:15 a.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Golf Course Road in rural Grand Rapids.

Officer injured:

At 12:12 p.m., a report of an officer injured was received from First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Hit and run:

At 4:51 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on 10th Street SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 5:11 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Assault:

At 7:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Highway 6 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 9:04 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Vehicle theft:

At 11:27 p.m., a vehicle was reported taken from a site on West Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 10:35 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. One individual was transported to detox in the incident.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Domestic:

At 1:11 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 4 in Talmoon.

Structure fire:

At 3:05 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Huskie Boulevard in Bigfork. No more information was available.

Fraud:

At 8:07 a.m., an individual on Horseshoe Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 9:13 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Motor vehicle fire:

At 9:28 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. The vehicle did not catch fire and the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to the scene.

Accident:

At 12:07 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of the River Road and Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 3:19 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NW and Highway 38 in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 3:24 p.m., a trailer was reported stolen from the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The trailer is valued at about $1,500. The case is under investigation as there is a suspect.

School bus stop arm:

At 3:56 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 4:17 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual was found with items valued at $143.58 and was cited for shoplifting and also for trespassing.

Accident:

At 5:07 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Accident:

At 6:44 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Isleview Road in Grand Rapids.

Recreation vehicle complaint:

At 8:50 a.m., a recreational vehicle complaint was received on County Road 61 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Hit and run:

At 11:29 a.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported in the parking lot of a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The individual who struck the vehicle later returned.

Threats:

At 5:34 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 11:17 p.m., an assault was reported at a business on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

Property damage:

At 7:44 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Ball Club Lake Drive in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 8:24 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Little Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids.

Burglary:

At 10:56 a.m., a burglary of a garage on Sixth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was reported. Two vehicles inside the garage were entered. No value was given for the missing items.

Officer injured:

At 3:29 p.m., a report of an officer being injured was received from First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Officer injured:

At 3:33 p.m., a report of an officer being injured was received from First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 5:20 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Eighth Street SE and 18th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

MONDAY, JAN. 10

Accident:

At 8:01 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Eighth Street SE and 18th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Fraud:

At 8:53 a.m., an individual on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 9:19 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Fraud:

At 9:42 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Burglary:

At 10:08 a.m., a burglary was reported at a site on County Road 538 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 10:10 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 11:35 a.m., an individual on South Gama Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 11:38 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Child endangerment:

At 12:05 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Gary Street in Calumet. No more information was available.

Threats:

At 12:35 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 in Marble reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 1:22 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 5:49 p.m.,  a wallet was reported taken from a vehicle parked at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. The wallet contained gift cards, driver’s license, birth certificate, about $25 cash and other items.

Harassment:

At 8:26 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 8:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 10th Street SE and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

