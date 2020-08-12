Wednesday, July 29
Property damage:
At 10:03 a.m., a door at a residence on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:32 a.m., an accident without injuries was reported on West Shore Lane in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 11:34 a.m., a trespass complaint was received from Grouse Creel Road in rural Deer River. People were removed from property in reference to a court order.
Sexual complaint:
At 11:41 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from East Bowstring River Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 12:49 p.m., a report of a violation of a court order was received from Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1:05 p.m., the theft of a package containing a water pump valued at about $20 for a vehicle was reported taken from a mail box at a residence on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:57 p.m., the theft of a camper fee lock box from a campground on Owen Lake was received. No value was given.
Ambulance:
At 7:43 p.m., it was reported that a young child had fallen out of a window at a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The child was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital by ambulance. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 7:50 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect in the case.
Assault:
At 9:10 p.m., an assault was reported on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 11:35 p.m., a hit and run incident where a vehicle was damaged while parked at the baseball field in Marble was reported. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Thursday, July 30
Theft:
At 9:36 a.m., a Smith and Wesson M&P .45 caliber pistol valued at about $600 was reported taken from a vehicle when it was parked at an unknown location. A holster valued at about $20 and three magazines with 10 rounds in each valued ab about $90 also were taken.
Accident:
At 11:23 a.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids. There were no injuries.
Theft:
At 11:45 a.m., a flag was reported taken from a site on County Road 459 in rural Cohasset. No value was given.
Vehicle theft:
At 11:49 a.m., the theft of a vehicle was reported from a party on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 1:04 p.m. a blight elimination notice was issued to a party on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.
Threats:
At 1:05 p.m., a party reported receiving threats while walking on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Walkaway:
At 7:16 p.m., a report of a walkaway from a facility on Johnson Lane in Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:43 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 594 in rural Bovey.
Fire:
At 11:08 p.m., a structure fire on County Road 62 in Cohasset was reported. The fire resulted in a house being a partial loss.
Friday, July 31
Domestic:
At 2:28 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on 14th Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 6:48 a.m., a report of a motor vehicle in a ditch on County Road 8 in rural Nashwauk was received. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:35 a.m., a three-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. There were no injuries reported.
Threats:
At 10:39 a.m., an individual reported being threatened by two individuals at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids when he asked them why they were not wearing masks. The suspects were located and warned.
Property damage:
At 12:52 p.m., a window was broken out of a vehicle parked on Second Street NE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Ambulance:
At 7:40 p.m., law enforcement responded to Bowstring AC in rural Deer River. A 75-year-old male died in a water-related incident on Bowstring Lake. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
Accident:
At 8:15 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident was reported on Bald Eagle Drive in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 9:24 p.m., a property damage report was received from West Deer Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Domestic:
At 11:42 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Ninth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 1:35 p.m.., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 2:11 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No injuries were reported.
Domestic:
At 7:12 p.m., a domestic assault was reported at the intersection of Second Street NE and Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect. No more information was available.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Accident:
At 11:55 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 17 in rural Cohasset. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 1:04 p.m., a violation of an order for protection was received from Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. One male adult was arrested in the incident.
Complaint:
At 3:55 p.m., a report of workers at a fruit and vegetable stand on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids not wearing masks was received. The stand was outdoors.
Accident:
At 5:37 p.m., a report of a motor vehicle in a ditch on County Road 257 in rural Cohasset was received. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 7:51 p.m., the theft of a car stereo valued at $69.87 was reported from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Monday, Aug. 3
Theft:
At 8:15 a.m., a theft of items from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 10:09 a.m., a report of a residence on Sixth Street SE in Rapids being egged was received. Damage estimate is about $100 and the case may be linked to other egging incidents in the area.
Masks:
At 11:49 a.m., a complaint of a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids was not enforcing patrons to wear masks was received.
Harassment:
At 2:14 p.m., a party on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The suspect was talked to and said the incidents will stop.
Accident:
At 3:08 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Second Avenue SE and 29th Street SE. No injuries were reported and one driver was cited for failure to yield.
Trespass:
At 3:48 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One female adult was issued a citation for trespassing.
Predatory offender:
At 4:48 p.m., a report of a predatory offender being around children at a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapid was received. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 5:53 p.m., a violation of a restraining order was reported in the parking lot of a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Accident:
At 7:42 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
Domestic:
At 2:20 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 5:54 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Fire:
At 11:16 a.m., smoke but no flames were coming from a building on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded and found issues with a roof top unit.
Accident:
At 5:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
