WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
Domestic:
At 4:26 a.m., a domestic incident was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 8:30 a.m., an assault was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 9:30 a.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 9:58 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 11:59 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from an unlisted site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 12:04 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 3:24 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 3:28 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received from a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for trespassing.
Runaway:
At 4:34 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 10:26 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
Violation:
At 3:01 a.m., a violation of an order for protection was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:30 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Trespass:
At 4:08 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received from Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 4:26 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 5:04 p.m., a theft was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 5:48 p.m., two shoplifters were reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The suspects – who tried to leave with $970 worth of items – fled the scene but were located by police. One individual was arrested on an outstanding warrant, trespassing and gross misdemeanor theft while the other was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft.
Runaway:
At 5:54 p.m.. a runaway was reported from an unlisted site in Gran Rapids. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Scam:
At 10:15 a.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 12:25 p.m., damage was reported to residence on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Property damage:
At 4:33 a.m., an individual on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported that poured something into the gas tank of a vehicle and also slashed one of the tires. No damage estimate was given.
Runaway:
At 11:04 a.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 2:16 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for fifth degree assault.
Violation:
At 9:59 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at an unlisted site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:16 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and Rangeline Road in Grand Rapids.
MONDAY, APRIL 18
Scam:
At 9:46 a.m., an individual on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 10:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:37 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 2:39 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 2:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 7:36 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 8:01 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 8:06 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
Domestic:
At 12:09 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Street NE in Grand Rapids.
School bus stop arm:
At 8:10 a.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported at the intersection of Fourth Avenue SW and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. Children were on the ground. The case is under investigation.
Officer injured:
At 8:16 a.m., a report of a law enforcement officer injured on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Blight:
At 8:40 a.m., blight was reported at a site on Seventh Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The owner was notified and the case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 9:03 a.m., blight was reported on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The owner was notified and the case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 10:01 a.m., a hit-and-run incident between vehicles was reported in the parking lot of a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Vulnerable adult:
At 11:38 a.m., a report of a vulnerable adult was received from County Road 25 in Wawina. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 1:15 p.m., an assault was reported to have occurred at Grand Rapids High School. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:34 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 39 and Highway 46 in rural Deer River.
Accident
At 2:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Sexual complaint:
At 2:51 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported from an unlisted site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:09 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 169 and Silverwood Avenue in Marble.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
Violation:
At 2:56 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 8:05 a.m., an individual on Ninth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 8:18 a.m., an individual on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 9:04 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 9:39 a.m., an individual on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 12:02 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for fifth degree assault.
Assault:
At 1:04 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for fifth degree assault.
Accident:
At 1:38 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Fraud:
At 1:41 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Runaway:
At 9 a.m., two juvenile runaways were located on Seventh Avenue NE and returned to their original location.
Property damage:
At 10:57 a.m., a window was reported damaged on a residence on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Fraud:
At 12:04 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
School bus stop arm:
At 12:44 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported near the intersection of Fourth Avenue SW and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 1:37 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 4:55 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 8:27 p.m., an individual on Isleview Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:16 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual attempted to take $352.40 worth of items. The report did not state if the individual was cited for any offenses.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Theft:
At 12:25 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Dirt bike complaint:
At 3:23 p.m., a complaint of dirt bikes driving in prohibited places near Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids was received. The suspects were warned to follow rules.
Child endangerment:
At 8:22 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Runaways:
At 10:12 p.m., two juvenile runaways were reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individuals were not located.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
Zoning/Ordinance:
At 8:02 a.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was identified on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
MONDAY, APRIL 25
Fraud:
At 9:48 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 10:52 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received from Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:08 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 12:29 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 3:25 p.m., a wallet was reported taken from a jacket pocket at a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The wallet was later located in the individual’s vehicle.
Hit and run:
At 3:28 p.m., a hit-and-run incident of an unknown nature was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Child endangerment:
At 6:32 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
