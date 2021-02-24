FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Threats:

At 1:04 p.m., an individual on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 1:39 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

School bus stop arm violation:

At 3:56 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Fraud:

At 5:15 p.m., an individual on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 7:50 p.m., the theft of personal checks was reported on First Street SE in Grand Rapids. Two checks had been cashed for large a total of $4,000. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 10:28 p.m., a resident on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 10:44 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

Accident:

At 2:31 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 29th Street SE and Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 8:31 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Isleview Road and Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids.

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

Domestic:

At 10:14 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 11:12 a.m., an individual on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Violation:

At 12:37 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 3:21 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 10th Street SE and Airport Road in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 4:09 p.m., an individual on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Domestic/Damage to property:

At 7:22 p.m., damage to property was reported at a residence on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. A door at a residence was damaged to the tune of about $200. There is a suspect.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

Gas driveoff:

At 8:43 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 11:17 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 11:52 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Gas driveoff:

At 1:17 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The suspect was located and the bill was paid.

Domestic:

At 9:03 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.

Accident/Disturbance:

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

At 5:37 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. The driver later was located.

Assault:

At 9:07 a.m., an assault was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 9:09 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 3:21 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 4:19 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 4:27 p.m., vehicle registration and insurance cards were reported taken from a vehicle parked on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 7:41 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

Theft:

At 9:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 11:47 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in an alley near Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Hit and run:

At 3:57 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported in a parking lot on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 5:12 p.m., an individual on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 7:54 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments