FRIDAY, FEB. 12
Threats:
At 1:04 p.m., an individual on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:39 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
School bus stop arm violation:
At 3:56 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 5:15 p.m., an individual on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 7:50 p.m., the theft of personal checks was reported on First Street SE in Grand Rapids. Two checks had been cashed for large a total of $4,000. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 10:28 p.m., a resident on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 10:44 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
Accident:
At 2:31 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 29th Street SE and Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 8:31 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Isleview Road and Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
Domestic:
At 10:14 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 11:12 a.m., an individual on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 12:37 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:21 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 10th Street SE and Airport Road in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 4:09 p.m., an individual on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Domestic/Damage to property:
At 7:22 p.m., damage to property was reported at a residence on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. A door at a residence was damaged to the tune of about $200. There is a suspect.
MONDAY, FEB. 15
Gas driveoff:
At 8:43 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 169 in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:17 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 11:52 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Gas driveoff:
At 1:17 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The suspect was located and the bill was paid.
Domestic:
At 9:03 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.
Accident/Disturbance:
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
At 5:37 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. The driver later was located.
Assault:
At 9:07 a.m., an assault was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 9:09 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3:21 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 4:19 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 4:27 p.m., vehicle registration and insurance cards were reported taken from a vehicle parked on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 7:41 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
Theft:
At 9:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:47 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in an alley near Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 3:57 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported in a parking lot on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 5:12 p.m., an individual on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 7:54 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.