TUESDAY, JULY 26
Gas driveoff:
At 9:39 a.m., a gas driveoff of $60.12 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and agreed to return to pay for the gas.
Accident:
At 11:25 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. Upon arrival at the scene, officers did not find an accident.
Theft:
At 12:20 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was received from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. An individual was found with an item valued at $8.99. The suspect was trespassed from the business for one year but was not charged. A parent was summoned to take possession of the individual.
Domestic:
At 1:05 p.m., a domestic assault was reported at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The incident turned out to be a shoplifting incident at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and no more information was available.
Violation:
At 3:08 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 3:29 p.m., a zoning/ordinance violation was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 4:23 p.m., an individual on 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 4:42 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Fifth Street NE in Cohasset. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 9:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Ash Street in Bigfork. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
Accident:
At 1:49 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 4:48 p.m., a complaint involving drugs was received from an individual on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
Vulnerable adult:
At 9:06 a.m., a vulnerable adult report was received from a site on Highway 1 in Effie. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1:26 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 1:47 p.m., a drugs complaint was received in Grand Rapids. The report did not state a location or any more information.
Theft:
At 3:13 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Madonna Drive in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:24 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Third Street and Fifth Avenue in Bovey. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:44 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 5:28 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Stephens Street North in Taconite. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 7:37 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual was found with $40.02 worth of unpaid items and was cited for shoplifting.
Violation:
At 7:55 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
Property damage:
At 7:33 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Little McCarthy Lake Road in Itasca County. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 9:52 a.m., it was reported that individuals climbed the roof of a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No damage was found although items were tampered with. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 10:03 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:55 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Gary Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:59 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:59 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 38 in Effie.
Theft:
At 6:31 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Accident:
At 12:16 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Highway 38 in Effie.
Domestic:
At 12:53 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for minor consumption.
Violation:
At 1:13 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 10:57 a.m., an individual on County Road 179 in Cohasset reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 11:14 a.m., a vehicle parked on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported keyed. No damage estimate was given.
Suspicious activity:
At 12:36 p.m., an individual was reported seen snorting a substance in a bathroom at the Itasca County Fairground in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Rec vehicle complaint:
At 1:43 p.m., a complaint was received of a dirt bike being driven up and down Sixth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 2:18 p.m., a hit-and-run incident between vehicles was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:40 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 11th Street SE and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:39 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 6:12 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Traffic:
At 8:43 p.m., an individual with a child on his lap was reported driving a lawnmower across the intersection of Third Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The individual was cited for driving after revocation and child endangerment.
Disturbance:
At 10:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
Runaway:
At 12:24 a.m., a runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was not located.
Fight:
At 12:27 a.m., a fight was reported at a site on Highway 38 in Effie. No more information was available.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 4:25 a.m., a report was received of juveniles throwing rocks off the roof of Southwest School, located on Seventh Street SW in Grand Rapids. A few of the juveniles were detained at the scene while an estimated nine to 14 more individuals jumped off and ran into the woods. The detained juveniles were given an escort home. No damage was found.
Assault:
At 6:10 a.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:30 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 63 and Highway 2 in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 1:53 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in a parking lot on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Domestic:
At 3:15 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 7:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 8:55 p.m. a disturbance was reported at a site on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The case may involve damage to a vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Fireworks complaint:
At 9:10 p.m., a fireworks complaint was received from a site on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. It was reported that a large amount of fireworks was thrown out the window of a moving vehicle.
MONDAY, AUG. 1
Suspicious vehicle:
At 11:25 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported at a site on County Road 61 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 12:18 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on County Road 150 in Wirt. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 9:32 a.m., property damage was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 11:10 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 12:37 p.m., a blight issue was identified on a property on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination order was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 12:48 p.m., a blight issue was identified on a property on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination order was issued and the property will be monitored.
Hit and run:
At 1:53 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 2:10 p.m., a blight issue was identified on a property on 11th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination order was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 2:26 p.m., a blight issue was identified on a property on Third Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination order was issued and the property will be monitored.
Accident:
At 6:20 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Fire:
At 11:03 p.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
