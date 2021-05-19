FRIDAY, MAY 7
Structure fire:
At 12:05 a.m., a shed was reported on fire on South Pinewood Drive in rural Bovey. The shed was a total loss and a garage was damaged.
Theft:
At 7:25 a.m., a burglary/theft was reported at a site on Eighth Avenue NW in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:09 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:59 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on LaPlant Road in rural Grand Rapids.
Blight:
At 1:20 p.m., a blight violation was reported at a site on Soldiers Lane in Grand Rapids. The property owner has been cited in the past for similar violations and another citation was issued.
Domestic:
At 2:04 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:56 p.m., a traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Gas driveoff:
At 7:09 a.m., a gas driveoff of $57 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and he agreed to return to pay for the gas.
Accident:
At 11:06 a.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries where a vehicle struck a building on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported.
Property damage:
At 5:56 p.m., a window on a residence on Bawden Street in Marble was reported broken. No damage estimate was given.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
Domestic:
At 9:25 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on First Street in Nashwauk. Disordery conduct and obstruction was involved in the incident.
Sexual assault:
At 12:42 p.m., a sexual assault was reported from an individual in the Wirt area. The case is under investigation.
Child endangerment
At 1:06 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported where children were left alone on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 1:15 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 1:28 p.m., a hit and run accident was reported on the Horn Bridge on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 2:45 p.m., property damage was reported on the River Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 3:12 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 4:50 p.m., a theft of a television valued at about $200 was reported from a storage unit on Fifth Avenue in Calumet. A lock also was damaged.
Gas driveoff:
At 8:35 p.m., a gas driveoff of $47 from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, MAY 10
Domestic:
At 12:52 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 5:58 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. One individual was arrested in the incident.
Fraud:
At 7:30 a.m., an individual on Soring Road in Cohasset reported a fraud case. One individual was arrested for violation of a court order in the incident.
Blight:
At 8:59 a.m., a blight violation was reported at a site on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The occupant of the property was advised to fix the problem and the property will be monitored.
Grass fire:
At 9:10 a.m., a grass fire was reported near 22nd Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 1:11 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 1:18 p.m., an individual on South Shoal Lake Road reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 1:22 p.m., hit and run accident was reported in a parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located.
Property damage:
At 2:39 p.m., a building on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids was damaged with spray paint. No damage estimate was given.
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Blight:
At 8:59 a.m., a property on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids was reported to have a blight violation. The owner was notified and the property will be monitored.
Hit and run:
At 12:04 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported. The party did not know where the incident occurred and the case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff:
At 12:50 p.m., a gas driveoff of $15 was reported at a business on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:59 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Guthrie Bay Road in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
ATV accident:
At 6:16 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident with injuries was reported near the intersection of Sugar Lake Trail and Shingle Mill Trail in rural Grand Rapids. One individual was air lifted to Duluth for treatment.
Hit and run:
At 8:07 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 10:19 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on South Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Blight:
At 10:49 a.m., a blight violation was reported at a property on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was advised of the situation and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 11:02 a.m., a blight violation was reported on property on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property was advised of the situation and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 11:13 a.m., a blight violation was reported on property on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 1:26 p.m., a blight violation was reported on property on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Walkaway:
At 1:52 p.m., a walkaway from a facility on Pokegama Avenue South was reported. The individual was located and returned.
Grass fire:
At 4:30 p.m., a grass fire near 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported. It was found that there was a supervised fire in the area.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Burglary:
At 1:22 p.m., a burglary of a residence on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported. Food, jewelry and about $200 in change were taken.
Runaway:
At 4:36 p.m., a report of two juvenile male runaways from a site in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 6:40 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 11:05 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a facility on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The indivieual was located and returned.
