WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Property damage:
At 11:23 a.m., picnic tables at Crystal Springs Park on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids were damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Property damage:
At 2:53 p.m., a report of an attempt to cut a catalytic converter off a vehicle on Bridge Street in Warba was received. No damage estimate was given.
Camper recovered:
At 3:16 p.m., a stolen camper was recovered on Wildwood Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 3:33 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Scenic Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 4:20 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on County Road 52 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Accident:
At 11:01 a.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Lane and the Scenic Highway in Bigfork. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 11:14 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on the Sugar Lake Trail in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 11:24 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Motor vehicle fire:
At 2:47 p.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Elm Drive in rural Bovey.
Property damage:
At 2:57 p.m., property damage was reported on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 6:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crooked Road in rural Bovey.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Domestic:
At 6:40 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 3:39 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Casa Grande Boulevard in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 4:20 p.m., an individual on DeShepper Drive in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 5:53 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 532 in rural Nashwauk.
Theft:
At 6:04 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Property damage:
At 12:14 a.m., a small structure at a residence on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was damaged. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 1:32 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 2:04 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Second Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 10:02 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Child endangerment:
At 11:28 a.m., a case of child endangerment was reported near the intersection of Fifth Avenue NE and Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 11:47 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received at a site on Coral Road in rural Deer River. One female was arrested for a probation violation in the incident.
Hit and run:
At 12:24 p.m., a hit-and-run incident between vehicles on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 3:58 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Knollwood Drive in Grand Rapids.
Gas driveoff
At 7:22 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:46 p.m., the theft of items from a business on Highway 169 East was reported. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
Threats:
At 3:53 a.m., an individual on 17th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported threats. The case is under investigation.
Burglary:
At 10:03 a.m., a burglary was reported at a site on County Road 309 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff;
At 10:35 a.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 11:17 a.m., between $3 to $4 in change and a set of barrel keys were taken from a vehicle parked at the Shallow Lake public access in Warba.
Property damage:
At 1:30 p.m., property damage was reported on Old Wirt Road in Wirt. A suspect will be charged in the case.
Vehicle theft:
At 3:19 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen on Half Circle Drive in Pengilly.
Accident:
At 6:39 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 6:49 p.m., an assault was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 7:07 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 9:27 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, MAY 17
Theft:
At 8:47 a.m., four pairs of sunglasses, checkbooks, two credit cards and a wallet containing $300 in cash were reported taken from a vehicle parked at a church near 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 9:57 a.m., a property on 16th Street SW in Grand Rapids received a blight complaint. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 10:55 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 533 in Effie.
Accident:
At 11:12 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Blight:
At 11:26 a.m., a blight situation was reported on 17th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 11:27 a.m., a blight situation was reported on 17th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The owner of the property will take care of the issue.
Threats:
At 11:56 a.m., an individual on First Avenue NW in Cohasset reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 1:18 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Steinhart Circle in LaPrairie.
Theft:
At 1:48 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A female was cited for driving after revocation and shoplifting.
Fraud:
At 3:13 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported fraud. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 3:35 p.m., an individual on First Avenue SE reported fraud. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 4:02 p.m., a trespassing case on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 4:20 p.m., political stickers were placed on a vehicle and the windshield was chipped while parked at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
Trespass:
At 5:20 p.m., a trespassing complaint was received on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 5:42 p.m., a hit-and-run incident between vehicles was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:57 p.m., a PS4 and game was reported stolen, along with a 58-inch television, at a residence on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 10:21 p.m., a runaway juvenile was reported from 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Burglary:
At 11:12 p.m., a burglary was reported where 27 knives in a display case were taken from a garage. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Structure fire:
At 1:36 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Village Road in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 8:23 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on East Bowstring River Road in Inger.
Violation:
At 1:54 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Seventh Avenue in Calumet. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Fraud:
At 3:56 p.m., an individual on Mary Ann Drive in LaPrairie reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 6:24 p.m., an individual on Whispering Pines Road in rural Deer River reported being harassed. The case resulted in an individual being arrested for driving while intoxicated.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Property damage:
At 1:45 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Kaleva Beach Road in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 10:35 a.m., an individual on Cedar Springs Road in rural Deer River reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 12:33 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Seventh Avenue in Calumet. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Threats:
At 3:29 a.m., an individual on Pipeline Road in rural Deer River reported threats involving a hand gun. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 8:07 a.m., an individual on Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Burglary:
At 8:01 p.m., a burglary was reported on South Chase Lake Road in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle theft:
At 10:25 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on LaPlant Road in rural Grand Rapids. It was found that it was a civil matter.
Domestic:
At 10:27 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Bluebird Drive in rural Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Burglary:
At 1:09 a.m., a burglary of a storage rental unit located on Highway 46 in Northome was reported. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1:38 a.m., a theft was reported on Bawden Street in Marble. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 12:11 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case resulted in an arrest for driving while intoxicated.
Property damage:
At 2:22 p.m., property damage was reported on Alice Avenue in Marble. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 7:44 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle registration plate was reported stolen on County Road 12 in Pengilly. No value was given.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
Accident:
At 1:48 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of the Scenic Highway and County Road 59 in rural Bovey.
Property damage:
At 3 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Highway 38 in Marcell. No more information was available.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Accident:
At 8:30 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 57 and County Road 336 in rural Bovey.
Domestic:
At 3:21 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on County Road 39 in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
School bus stop arm:
At 4:34 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on County Road 336 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 5:49 p.m., a trespassing complaint was reported on County Road 345 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Structure fire:
At 10:05 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Nutmeg Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 2:19 p.m., an individual on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 5:52 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on East Deer Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. A juvenile was arrested in the incident.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Theft:
At 8:53 a.m., medication was reported taken from a vehicle on Deer Path Drive in rural Deer River.
Theft:
At 6:06 p.m., the possible theft or misplacement of firearms was reported on Malbay Road in Cohasset.
Property damage:
At 10:55 p.m., a property damage report was received on County Road 434 in rural Bovey. An investigation is underway in a case involving an alleged felon in possession of a firearm.
