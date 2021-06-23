WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
Fight:
At 1:07 a.m., a fight was reported on Hodgins Avenue in Taconite. One individual was arrested for obstruction.
Scam:
At 9:19 a.m., an individual on County Road 14 in rural Bigfork reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 10:30 a.m., an individual on Napoleon Lake Road in rural Bigfork reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Burglary:
At 11:21 a.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Deer Acres Drive in Effie. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 6:20 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Tioga Beach Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Property damage:
At 10:18 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Kelly Lake AC Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 12:36 p.m., property damage was reported on Lawson Avenue in Taconite. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 3:15 p.m., an individual on Unger Drive in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Burglary:
At 5:39 p.m., a residence on Third Avenue in Calumet was reported burglarized. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 10:50 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on LaPlant Road in rural Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Accident:
At 3 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident with injuries was reported near the Mesabi Bike Trail in an unlisted town. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:25 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on West Deer Lake Trail in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 2:48 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Third Street SE in Deer River. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 6:46 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Arbo Hall Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 8:10 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
Property damage:
At 7:15 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Central Avenue in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 10:14 a.m., $20 was taken at a residence on Eighth Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 1:46 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Golf Course Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Structure fire:
At 1:53 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pennala Cartway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 3:07 p.m., an individual on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:07 p.m., a squad car was damaged when backed into by a tanker during a fire on Pennala Cartway in rural Bovey.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
Theft:
At 9:19 a.m., a theft was reported on Brock Lane in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 3:28 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect in the case who said he will return to pay.
Property damage:
At 3:35 p.m., a cabin and garage on County Road 4 in Talmoon was damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 3:37 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Highway 2 in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 4:16 p.m., an individual on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 6:56 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 8:16 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
Blight:
At 10:11 a.m., a blight violation was reported on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 10:14 a.m., a blight violation was reported on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Fatal accident:
At 10:18 a.m., a two-vehicle fatal accident involving a dump truck and an ambulance was reported at the intersection of County Road 57 and County Road 336 in rural Bovey.
Theft:
At 10:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Lakeview Trail in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 8:24 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Third Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Domestic:
At 10:50 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 10:59 a.m., a theft of prescription drugs was reported at a facility on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 12:09 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:50 p.m. an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 70 and County Road 69 in rural Bovey.
Blight:
At 1:31 p.m., a case of blight was reported on property on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Property damage:
At 2:58 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:19 p.m., a watering can was reported taken from a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 4:38 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 5:20 p.m., a report was received of a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids being egged. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 5:24 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 9:14 p.m., an individual from another county reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:53 p.m., three adult female shoplifters were reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for shoplifting $6.85 worth of items.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Motor vehicle fire:
At 8:10 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. It was found that a connection had overheated melted flooring of the vehicle.
Blight:
At 9:13 a.m., a blight case was located on property on Allen Drive in Grand Rapids. The owner was advised to fix the problem soon. The property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 9:19 a.m., a blight case was located on property on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 9:41 a.m., a blight case was located on property on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 9:48 a.m., a blight case was located on property on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The owner was advised to fix the problem and the property will be monitored.
Accident:
At 1:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3:15 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 3:24 p.m., two mailboxes on Crystal Springs Loop in rural Grand Rapids were damaged. Damage estimate is about $75.
Domestic:
At 4:01 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:19 p.m., a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident with injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 6:17 p.m., a theft was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 7:44 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 149 in Squaw Lake.
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
Accident:
At 7:38 a.m., a vehicle/deer accident without injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey.
Property damage:
At 2:14 p.m., a plow truck on County Road 52 in rural Bigfork was damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 3:03 p.m., a theft was reported on County Road 537 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Accident:
At 6:30 p.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch on County Road 72 in Swan River. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
Accident:
At 10:25 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 539 and Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk.
MONDAY, JUNE 14
Harassment:
At 5:35 p.m., an individual on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 8:25 p.m., siding was taken from a site on Hawk Street in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
Theft:
At 8:25 a.m., a theft was reported on Cropless Lake Road in Goodland. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 2:11 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on South Shoal Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 2:52 p.m., a vehicle damaged a drive-through at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 5:22 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 6:20 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 8:09 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Structure fire:
At 8:53 p.m., a structure fire was reported on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Fire Department extinguished the fire. Suspicious circumstances were noticed regarding the fire and a fire investigator will survey the scene.
Runaway:
At 9:26 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
Scam:
At 8:25 a.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 11:15 a.m., a trespassing incident was reported on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 11:18 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:13 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
Burglary:
At 3:13 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on East Deer Lake Access Road in rural Effie. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 8:54 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Ball Street in Bovey. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
Walkaway:
At 12:25 a.m., a walkaway from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was reported..
Harassment:
At 12:38 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 11:27 a.m., a blight situation was reported on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Theft:
At 12:14 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual left without paying for $669.07 worth of items. A male was arrested for gross misdemeanor shoplifting.
Domestic:
At 12:22 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:16 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:52 p.m., a theft of medication was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:28 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 6:23 p.m., a hit and run incident was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
Harassment:
At 8:30 p.m., an individual on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
At 6:37 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received from First Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 10:57 a.m., a window was reported broken on a residence on Fraser Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 7:27 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 10:13 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
Violation:
At 5:44 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.