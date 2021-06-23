WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

Fight:

At 1:07 a.m., a fight was reported on Hodgins Avenue in Taconite. One individual was arrested for obstruction.

Scam:

At 9:19 a.m., an individual on County Road 14 in rural Bigfork reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Threats:

At 10:30 a.m., an individual on Napoleon Lake Road in rural Bigfork reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Burglary:

At 11:21 a.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Deer Acres Drive in Effie. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 6:20 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Tioga Beach Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Property damage:

At 10:18 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Kelly Lake AC Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 12:36 p.m., property damage was reported on Lawson Avenue in Taconite. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 3:15 p.m., an individual on Unger Drive in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Burglary:

At 5:39 p.m., a residence on Third Avenue in Calumet was reported burglarized. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 10:50 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on LaPlant Road in rural Grand Rapids.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Accident:

At 3 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident with injuries was reported near the Mesabi Bike Trail in an unlisted town. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 10:25 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on West Deer Lake Trail in rural Deer River. No more information was available.

Violation:

At 2:48 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Third Street SE in Deer River. No more information was available.

Burglary:

At 6:46 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on Arbo Hall Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 8:10 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Property damage:

At 7:15 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Central Avenue in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 10:14 a.m., $20 was taken at a residence on Eighth Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Sexual complaint:

At 1:46 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Golf Course Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Structure fire:

At 1:53 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Pennala Cartway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Harassment:

At 3:07 p.m., an individual on 10th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported harassment. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 3:07 p.m., a squad car was damaged when backed into by a tanker during a fire on Pennala Cartway in rural Bovey.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

Theft:

At 9:19 a.m., a theft was reported on Brock Lane in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Gas driveoff:

At 3:28 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect in the case who said he will return to pay.

Property damage:

At 3:35 p.m., a cabin and garage on County Road 4 in Talmoon was damaged. No damage estimate was given.

Accident:

At 3:37 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Highway 2 in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 4:16 p.m., an individual on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 6:56 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 8:16 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

Blight:

At 10:11 a.m., a blight violation was reported on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Blight:

At 10:14 a.m., a blight violation was reported on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Fatal accident:

At 10:18 a.m., a two-vehicle fatal accident involving a dump truck and an ambulance was reported at the intersection of County Road 57 and County Road 336 in rural Bovey.

Theft:

At 10:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Lakeview Trail in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Violation:

At 8:24 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Third Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Domestic:

At 10:50 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 10:59 a.m., a theft of prescription drugs was reported at a facility on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 12:09 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 12:50 p.m. an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 70 and County Road 69 in rural Bovey.

Blight:

At 1:31 p.m., a case of blight was reported on property on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Property damage:

At 2:58 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged while parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 4:19 p.m., a watering can was reported taken from a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 4:38 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 5:20 p.m., a report was received of a residence on the River Road in Grand Rapids being egged. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 5:24 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 9:14 p.m., an individual from another county reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 9:53 p.m., three adult female shoplifters were reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for shoplifting $6.85 worth of items.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Motor vehicle fire:

At 8:10 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. It was found that a connection had overheated melted flooring of the vehicle.

Blight:

At 9:13 a.m., a blight case was located on property on Allen Drive in Grand Rapids. The owner was advised to fix the problem soon. The property will be monitored.

Blight:

At 9:19 a.m., a blight case was located on property on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Blight:

At 9:41 a.m., a blight case was located on property on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Blight:

At 9:48 a.m., a blight case was located on property on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The owner was advised to fix the problem and the property will be monitored.

Accident:

At 1:14 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 3:15 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Property damage:

At 3:24 p.m., two mailboxes on Crystal Springs Loop in rural Grand Rapids were damaged. Damage estimate is about $75.

Domestic:

At 4:01 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 4:19 p.m., a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident with injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 6:17 p.m., a theft was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 7:44 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 149 in Squaw Lake.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Accident:

At 7:38 a.m., a vehicle/deer accident without injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey.

Property damage:

At 2:14 p.m., a plow truck on County Road 52 in rural Bigfork was damaged. No damage estimate was given.

Theft:

At 3:03 p.m., a theft was reported on County Road 537 in rural Nashwauk. No more information was available.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Accident:

At 6:30 p.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch on County Road 72 in Swan River. No more information was available.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Accident:

At 10:25 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 539 and Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk.

MONDAY, JUNE 14

Harassment:

At 5:35 p.m., an individual on Highway 65 in rural Nashwauk reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 8:25 p.m., siding was taken from a site on Hawk Street in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

Theft:

At 8:25 a.m., a theft was reported on Cropless Lake Road in Goodland. No more information was available.

Runaway:

At 2:11 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on South Shoal Lake Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Property damage:

At 2:52 p.m., a vehicle damaged a drive-through at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.

Accident:

At 5:22 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 6:20 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 8:09 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Structure fire:

At 8:53 p.m., a structure fire was reported on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Fire Department extinguished the fire. Suspicious circumstances were noticed regarding the fire and a fire investigator will survey the scene.

Runaway:

At 9:26 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie. No more information was available.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

Scam:

At 8:25 a.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Trespass:

At 11:15 a.m., a trespassing incident was reported on Eighth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Harassment:

At 11:18 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street SW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 11:13 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

Burglary:

At 3:13 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on East Deer Lake Access Road in rural Effie. No more information was available.

Violation:

At 8:54 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Ball Street in Bovey. The case is under investigation.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Walkaway:

At 12:25 a.m., a walkaway from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was reported..

Harassment:

At 12:38 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Blight:

At 11:27 a.m., a blight situation was reported on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Theft:

At 12:14 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual left without paying for $669.07 worth of items. A male was arrested for gross misdemeanor shoplifting.

Domestic:

At 12:22 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 2:16 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 2:52 p.m., a theft of medication was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 4 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 4:28 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Hit and run:

At 6:23 p.m., a hit and run incident was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Harassment:

At 8:30 p.m., an individual on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

At 6:37 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received from First Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Property damage:

At 10:57 a.m., a window was reported broken on a residence on Fraser Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 7:27 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 10:13 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

Violation:

At 5:44 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

