THURSDAY, JUNE 17
Fraud:
At 11:17 a.m., an individual on 13th Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Burglary:
At 3:13 p.m., a burglary was reported at a site on East Deer Lake Access Road in rural Effie. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 8:54 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Ball Street in Bovey. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
Walkaway:
At 12:25 a.m., a walkaway from a facility on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was reported.
Harassment:
At 12:38 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:31 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Lum Lake Road in rural Bovey.
Blight:
At 11:27 a.m., a blight situation was reported on Peterson Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Theft:
At 12:14 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. An individual left without paying for $669.07 worth of items. A male was arrested for gross misdemeanor shoplifting.
Domestic:
At 12:22 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:16 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:52 p.m., a theft of medication was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:28 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 6:23 p.m., a hit and run incident was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
Harassment:
At 8:30 p.m., an individual on Fairgrounds Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
Domestic:
At 12:11 a.m., a domestic assault was reported on the River Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
At 6:37 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received from First Street SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 10:57 a.m., a window was reported broken on a residence on Fraser Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 7:27 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 10:13 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
Accident:
At 12:29 a.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported on Vromans Road near County Road 67. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:07 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. The driver fled on foot but was located and arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Violation:
At 5:44 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Eighth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, JUNE 21
Blight:
At 8:16 a.m., a case of blight was identified on property on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case was unfounded.
Threats:
At 8:51 a.m., an individual on Huskie Boulevard in Bigfork reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Structure fire:
At 8:52 a.m., a structure fire on County Road 137 in rural Deer River was reported. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:29 a.m., a wallet valued at about $20 containing credit cards was reported taken from a vehicle parked on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Blight:
At 2:18 p.m., a case of blight was identified on property on 11th Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination order was issued and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 2:25 p.m., a case of blight was identified on property on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The owner was advised and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 2:31 p.m., a case of blight was identified on property on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The owner was advised and the property will be monitored.
Trespass:
At 2:56 p.m., a trespassing case was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 5:11 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 7:16 p.m., an individual on Ball Street in Bovey reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
Property damage:
At 9:25 a.m., holes in a roof of a structure due to gun shots was reported on Highway 6 in rural Bigfork. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:37 a.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 10 and Lany Cartway in rural Bovey.
Domestic:
At 5:21 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
Jail disturbance:
At 7:29 p.m., a report was received of two females fighting in the Itasca County Jail. One individual was cited in the incident.
Domestic:
At 7:17 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
Domestic:
At 12:48 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 453 in rural Bovey.
Accident:
At 6:56 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 118 in rural Deer River. The driver and occupants of the vehicle left the scene with possible injuries, according to a witness. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 11:59 a.m., an individual on Highway 2 East in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 12:53 p.m., property damage was reported on Central Avenue in Cohasset. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:19 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on County Road 22 in Cook. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:41 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 1:49 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on 12th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:19 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3:14 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A motorcyclist slid under the rear end of a vehicle and did not require medical attention.
Accident:
At 3:30 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
School bus stop arm:
At 3:47 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported at the intersection of 16th Avenue NW and Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids. Children were on the ground. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 5:44 p.m., an individual on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Walkaway:
At 5:58 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The suspect was located and returned.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
Domestic:
At 1:39 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on Second Street North in Bovey.
Property damage:
At 8:31 a.m., a mailbox was reported damaged on Sunny Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Scam:
At 10:44 a.m., an individual on Davis Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:57 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 and County Road 63 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:05 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on First Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11:38 a.m., the theft of items was reported on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Water incident:
At 3:52 p.m., a report was received of an individual falling off a boat in Big Splithand Lake in rural Grand Rapids. The male was not located.
Shoplifting:
At 4:54 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One female was cited for shoplifting and issued a trespass order to stay away from the business.
Walkaway:
At 7:02 p.m., a walkaway was reported on Little Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. The suspect was located and returned.
Fraud:
At 8:06 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 8:42 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids. A male was cited for driving after revocation in the incident.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
Property damage:
At 8:32 a.m., a vehicle was reported damaged on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Scam:
At 10:35 a.m., an individual on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 10:45 a.m., a building on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported egged. Juvenile suspects were identified and they will clean the building.
Accident:
At 1:02 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 6:43 p.m., a runaway was reported from Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The individual later returned home.
Trespass:
At 8:44 p.m., a report was received of juveniles being on the roof of Southwest School. Nothing was found.
