MONDAY, FEB. 13
Accident:
At 8:35 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 9:41 a.m., an assault was reported from a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 10:34 a.m., a check valued at $4,275 was reported taken from a business on the River Road in Grand Rapids and subsequently cashed. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of 13th Street SW and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was treated at the scene by emergency staff.
Fraud:
At 3:24 p.m., a case of fraud was reported from a site on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4:23 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
Runaway:
At 8:53 a.m., a runaway juvenile was reported from a site on 14th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 10:46 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported from a site on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Drug complaints:
At 11:26 a.m., a complaint involving drugs was received from a site on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 12:16 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on County Road 561 in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 12:53 p.m., property damage was reported from a site on County Road 61 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:11 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 2 West in rural Deer River.
Scam:
At 7:29 p.m., a scam was reported from a site on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 8 p.m., a domestic argument was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Accident:
At 2:25 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported near the intersection of Highway 169 East and the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey.
Accident:
At 7:09 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Horseshoe Lake Road and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Sexual complaint:
At 9:39 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported from a site in northern Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:52 a.m., a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital.
Accident:
At 2:57 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 4:40 p.m., a theft of medications was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Accident:
At 12:07 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported near the intersection of Highway 38 and County Road 19 in rural Deer River.
Accident:
At 2:50 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on LaPrairie Avenue in LaPrairie.
Officer injured:
At 3:53 p.m., a report of an officer injured was received from a site on Highway 169 in Coleraine. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 6:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported from a site on West Deer Lake Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Accident:
At 7:53 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 9:19 a.m., a runaway juvenile male was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located.
Assault:
At 10:34 a.m., an assault was reported from a site on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 10:58 a.m., threats were reported from a site on 10th Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Violation:
At 11:41 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported from a site on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:40 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on Bushwacker Trail in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:47 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 7:16 p.m., a domestic situation was reported from a site on County Road 67 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Accident:
At 6:01 a.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported near the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 459 in Cohasset.
Property damage:
At 10:15 a.m., an vehicle was reported keyed while parked at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Suspicious activity:
At 12:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported from a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 1:48 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. One individual was issued a trespass order of two years from the business and the individual also was cited for trespassing.
Accident:
At 2:09 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 3:57 p.m., a hood on a vehicle was scratched, according to a report received from a site on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Theft:
At 6:04 p.m., a theft was reported from a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 6:08 p.m., a possible employee theft was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No charges were brought.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 6:52 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No charges were brought.
Domestic:
At 7:20 p.m., a domestic argument was reported from a site on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 8:09 p.m., it was reported that a door to a residence at a site on First Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Property damage:
At 10:52 p.m., property damage was reported from a site on Sugar Lake Trail in Cohasset. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
Disturbance:
At 2:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported from a site on First Avenue West in Keewatin. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 3:14 p.m., two televisions were reported damaged at a residence on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. Damage estimate is about $700 and there is a suspect in the case.
Accident:
At 6:29 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Gas driveoff:
At 7:09 p.m., a gas driveoff of an unlisted amount was reported from a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 11:01 p.m., two juvenile male runaways were reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One of the individuals was located and returned.
MONDAY, FEB. 20
Officer injured:
At 5:24 a.m., a report of an officer injured was received from Seventh Avenue Se in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
