MONDAY, DEC. 13
Gun shots reported:
At 5:06 a.m., two guns shots were reported heard near the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Fourth Street in Grand Rapids. No evidence was found of weapon fire.
Accident:
At 7:47 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 2:32 p.m., an individual on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
Theft:
At 1:07 p.m., a school Ipad was reported taken from a site on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Theft:
At 1:15 p.m., a purse was reported taken from a vehicle parked at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The purse was later located with all contents secure.
Accident:
At 1:40 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 3:44 p.m., an individual on Rogers Avenue in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
School bus stop arm:
At 2:34 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported near the intersection of Golf Course Road and Fifth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 3:44 p.m., an assault was rpeorted on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 6:40 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 7:55 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 10:57 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Scam:
At 9:35 a.m., an individual on Second Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 9:41 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:15 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Ninth Avenue NE and Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 11:35 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking loton Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 1:49 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and EIghth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for careless driving in the incident.
Assault:
At 2:17 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for disorderly conduct.
Accident:
At 2:50 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 2:58 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NW and Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 10:11 p.m., a wallet containing credit cards, personal identification and $100 cash was taken from a vehicle parked at a site on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Accident:
At 8:16 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without in juries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 8:23 a.m., it was reported that an individual verbally abused a PERA directing traffic in front of a school on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The individual was trespassed from the property.
Accident:
At 11:08 a.m., a three-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11:12 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Hale Lake Pointe Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 11:58 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 12:43 p.m., items valued at about $75 and a set of keys were taken from a vehicle parked on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 6:25 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 8:02 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 10:11 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Domestic:
At 3:52 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 10:02 a.m., an individual on 12th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 12:55 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3:17 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 13th Street SE and Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 4:04 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
