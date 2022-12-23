John Latimer of Grand Rapids has received a national writing award. For his regular nature column in The Senior Reporter, he received a 2022 First Place Achievement Award from the North American Mature Publisher’s Association (NAMPA).

“John has been a reliable source of information for the seniors in our area for over 20 years, and his regular column encourages interacting with the outdoors. The writing competition among the senior publications in the country is competitive, making his award impressive,” says Burton Laine, Editor of The Senior Reporter.


