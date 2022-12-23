John Latimer of Grand Rapids has received a national writing award. For his regular nature column in The Senior Reporter, he received a 2022 First Place Achievement Award from the North American Mature Publisher’s Association (NAMPA).
“John has been a reliable source of information for the seniors in our area for over 20 years, and his regular column encourages interacting with the outdoors. The writing competition among the senior publications in the country is competitive, making his award impressive,” says Burton Laine, Editor of The Senior Reporter.
The annual competition is judged by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. The Senior Reporter also received 2021 Achievement Awards in other categories including feature story design, overall design, use of color and photography.
The Senior Reporter publishes 9,000 copies for free distribution bi-monthly in the eight-county region of Northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Wisconsin. Copies are provided to seniors receiving Meals on Wheels, senior dining, grocery delivery services and Nutrition Program For Seniors through Second Harvest Food Bank. It’s also available at Super One and other grocery stores and senior-serving nonprofits in each county. All publications from the last year are available free at theseniorreporter.org.
