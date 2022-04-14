Later ice out than last year

As we waltz our way into the second half of April, many people are looking to nearby bodies of water to see what the status of ice melt is. Cheri Zeppelin, Northeast Regional Information Officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shared some data about this year’s ice out status and comparisons to previous years.
“Not a surprise to anyone in northern Minnesota, we are experiencing a late spring,” said Zeppelin. “I heard reports of 18-20 inches of ice on a sheltered bay of Pokegama Lake on Saturday, April 9th this year. In 2021 – which was an early spring, the ice went out on Pokegama Lake on April 9th.”
Zeppelin shared that records going back to 1962 show the median ice-out date for Pokegama Lake is April 27, the latest ice out was May 17, 2013 and the earliest ice out was March 27, 2012.
The DNR has maps available online which compare ice-out dates for prior years, earliest and latest ice-out dates, and median ice-out dates for lakes across the state of Minnesota. These maps are compiled using data from the public and local citizen observers.
“DNR doesn’t measure or report ice thickness because of the variability of conditions within a single lake, how quickly conditions can change, and the tremendous number of public waters in the state, so having citizen observers supply this information gives us an opportunity to share information we might not otherwise have,” Zeppelin explained.
Citizen observers can report the ice out status of lakes they observe by going to the Minnesota State Climatology Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MinnesotaStateClimatologyOffice. On the page there is a post where observers can post the date, lake name and county.
According to the DNR website, “the definition of lake ice out can vary from lake to lake. For the citizen observers reporting data, ice out occurs when the lake is completely free of ice. Or, it may be when it is possible to navigate from point A to point B. Ice out may also be when a lake is 90 percent free of ice. Observers use consistent criteria from year to year when reporting lake ice out dates.”
To follow along with the status of ice out throughout the state, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/ice_out/index.html?year=2021
Ice is never 100% safe. Ice safety is extremely important at all times, but especially as the ice begins to melt. In fact, 30% of boating deaths involve cold water, according to the Minn. DNR. New ice is also stronger than old ice. This means that four inches of newly-formed ice would support more than a foot of old, partially thawed ice would.
“Cold water after ice out is particularly dangerous and can overcome even the most experienced swimmers,” Zeppelin stated.
On the DNR’s “Cold water dangers” webpage, there are more tips on how to be a safe boater and survival strategies for if something goes wrong. Visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/boatwater/cold-water.html
