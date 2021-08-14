A Minnesota-based apparel manufacturer is considering expanding its operations to Bigfork, Minn. Lakeshirts is one of the top collegiate-licensed hot market companies in the country; servicing more than 1,000 colleges and universities.
The company will host two community meetings on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Bigfork City Hall from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 3 - 6 p.m. The purpose of the meetings is to meet with community members who are interested in joining the Lakeshirts workforce.
Tamara Lowney, president of the Itasca Economic Development Corporation, briefed the Itasca County Board of Commissioners about Lakeshirt’s interest at the board’s regular session on Tuesday.
“I encourage all of you to have a friend or a neighbor in Bigfork to make a phone call. Really make this turnout significant. Show them how exciting it is to be in Bigfork and what a great opportunity it is to be in Itasca County,” Lowney said.
Commissioner Terry Snyder joined Lowney and company representatives for a site tour of the Berquist/e2ip property in Bigfork on Monday.
Lowney said Lakeshirts is interested in Bigfork due to the location and available workforce. The company is based out of Detroit Lakes, Minn., and currently employs about 500 workers with year-round benefits. Wages range from $13.50 - 15 an hour, according to Lowney, and the company is also looking to hire management staff.
“This company is bursting at the seams,” Lowney said. “They have 500 employees now. They had over 700 employees before COVID, so the need is great for them and there’s a great opportunity for this community.”
Lakeshirts currently has a 325,000 square -foot production and warehouse facility in Detroit Lakes with 56 automatic screenprint presses, 32 multi-head embroidery machines, six 60-foot laser applique bridges, three sublimation presses, eight pad print presses, and five sticker cutters.
Lowney and other partners in economic development will have a meeting with Lakeshirts in Detroit Lakes on Aug. 25.
To learn more about Lakeshirts, visit www.blue84.com.
City of Cohasset
Commissioners approved the sale of tax-forfeited land to the City of Cohasset for a public purpose with a 5-0 vote.
The following lands were forfeited to the State of Minnesota in 2014 for nonpayment of taxes and is managed by Itasca County: Lots 1-4, Block 2, Lot 1, Block 3, Lot 1, Block 4, Outlot A and Outlot B, Plat of Felix Addition.
The City of Cohasset has requested purchase of said property to aid the economic development/redevelopment (hotel, marina, boardwalk, and commercial) of downtown Cohasset, including the Cohasset Mill and Lumber property along the Mississippi River and the above-mentioned tax-forfeit lands.
The specific uses contemplated for the above-named parcels at this time are: roads, right-of-ways, trailheads, public transit stops, public parking, and washrooms.
Declaration of a State of Emergency
The board officially declared Itasca County to be in a state of emergency due to damage resulting from the July 26 storms that swept through areas of the county, particularly Grand Rapids.
The severe storms caused a significant amount of property damage to the population of Itasca County. The Itasca County Department of Emergency Management requested the Itasca County Board of Commissioners to declare a state of emergency.
Itasca County Farm Family of the Year
The board of commissioners honored Rajala Forest Products Company as the 2021 Itasca County Farm Family by the Itasca County Extension committee. The Farm Family Recognition Program has existed for over two decades and honors farm families throughout Minnesota for their significant contributions to Minnesota agriculture within their local communities.
During the Itasca County Fair, the Rajala Family will be honored on Friday, August 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the Trailhead Building on the Itasca County Fairgrounds in Grand Rapids.
FAA Grant Agreement
Commissioners approved the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant agreement for the replacement of the rotating beacon at the airport. Administrative Services’ Matt Wegwerth said the grant is fully funded by the FAA and that no county match is required.
The beacon will be relocated to a more accessible location, closer to the terminal.
Letter of Appointment
The board approved a Letter of Appointment from Itasca County to Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) regarding the appointment of RaeAnne Lattimore as Deputy Registrar and Driver Licensing Agent for Office 089 located in Deer River, Minn.
The previous Deputy Registrar, Gayle Guthrie, retired on Aug. 2 and Lattimore was appointed to the position.
COVID-19 update
Public Health Division Manager Kelly Chandler provided a situational and informational update regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Itasca County, including information regarding vaccination roll-out. If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the Public Health Hotline at (218) 327-6784, visit www.co.itasca.mn.us, or contact First Call for Help/211 at (218) 326-8565.
Changemaker Retreat
Chandler provided information regarding the upcoming Changemaker Retreat regarding Innovation for Social Change to be held at Camp Hiawatha in Deer River, Minnesota. Interested individuals who live or work in Itasca County or Leech Lake area are encouraged to apply.
IRC RTU Replacement Project
Commissioners authorized the board chair to sign the building systems agreement with Honeywell International for the IRC RTU Replacement, with funds to be paid from the IRC Building Fund.
The IRC RTU replacement project was initially brought to the County Board for discussion at the July 6 work session and July 13 board meeting. Honeywell will be the project manager, and bid the project which will be replacing 3 RTUs from 1996. Honeywell received 3 bids for the project and have selected the lowest bidder of the 3 bidders for the project. The expectation is that the RTU cost will continue to increase the longer we wait to complete this project. The funds will come from the IRC building fund, and have no effect on the tax levy or the budget of HHS.
2020 Annual Report
Karin Grandia of the Transportation Department gave commissioners a briefing of the Transportation Department 2020 Annual Report. The report provided all the detailed information on the department’s construction, maintenance, and equipment costs on the county’s road system for 2020.
The full 184-page report can be found on the county’s website at http://www.co.itasca.mn.us/.
Chippewa National Forest grants
Commissioners motioned 5-0 to approve Chippewa National Forest – Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) grant applications for public water access repair and maintenance, Wabana Trails Wetland Boardwalk and Crooked Lake Public Water Access Rehabilitation, and authorize necessary signatures if awarded to accept the grants.
Employee recognition
Farewell to Mike Bliss whose last day as Deputy Sheriff/Lieutenant will be Aug. 21 after 29-plus years of service. Farewell to Karissa Benoit whose last day as Social Worker, Family Services Division Health and Human Services department will be Aug. 13 after 5-plus years of service.
Welcome new employee, Jolie Nyberg, Managed Care Nurse, IMCare, Health and Human Services department effective Aug. 9.
Commissioner warrants
The board approved commissioner warrants with a check date of Aug. 13 in the amount of $1,820,480.45.
Consent agenda
The Consent Agenda gives the County Board a means of handling routine non-controversial actions and motions that can be grouped together and handled in one motion.On Tuesday, commissioners:
• Approved final payment for contract 66009 - CSAH 60 grading, aggregate base, bituminous surfacing and bridge replacement, and authorized the county board chairperson and clerk to the county board to sign the certificate of final payment.
• Approved the transfer of funds in the amount of $1,400,000 from the unorganized township road and bridge accounts to the county road and bridge fund for road maintenance costs in unorganized townships.
Up next
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners will meet in a work session in the boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.
