Lake Winnibigoshish Land Exchange Act introduced in Congress this week

Submitted map

Map of the parcel that will be acquired by the Chippewa National Forest.

An additional 30 acres of land surrounding Lake Winnibigoshish, including 1,100 feet of shoreline, could soon become preserved for public use. 

This week, Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) introduced the bipartisan Lake Winnibigoshish Land Exchange Act, which exchanges 37.5 acres owned by Bowen Lodge in northern Itasca County for 7.6 acres managed by the U.S. Forest Service USFS and the Chippewa National Forest. The exchange will give Bowen Resort the utilize the existing marina within the corridor. The legislation is being co-sponsored by Congressman Jared Huffman, of California.

