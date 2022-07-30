Lake Winnibigoshish Land Exchange Act introduced in Congress this week

An additional 30 acres of land surrounding Lake Winnibigoshish, including 1,100 feet of shoreline, could soon become preserved for public use.
This week, Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) introduced the bipartisan Lake Winnibigoshish Land Exchange Act, which exchanges 37.5 acres owned by Bowen Lodge in northern Itasca County for 7.6 acres managed by the U.S. Forest Service USFS and the Chippewa National Forest. The exchange will give Bowen Resort the utilize the existing marina within the corridor. The legislation is being co-sponsored by Congressman Jared Huffman, of California.
“This land exchange is a win-win,” said Congressman Stauber. “Exchanging shoreline on Lake Winnibigoshish for a parcel on Cut Foot Sioux Lake allows Bowen Lodge continuity in managing their marina and keeps the pristine shoreline intact for all Minnesotans to enjoy. Enacting this exchange is consistent with the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) Comprehensive Plan, ensures certainty for Bowen Lodge, and helps the Chippewa National Forest reach its management goals.”
“There are few parcels that have this much water quality and habitat value located on the Mississippi River,” said Mississippi Headwaters Board executive director Tim Terrill. “The MHB board agrees that preserving this newly acquired shoreland property on Lake Winnibigoshish will protect the natural and recreational values of the Mississippi River while keeping our cultural history intact.”
“Protecting this biodiverse and unique piece of land within the Upper Mississippi Headwaters and Chippewa National Forest is critical to the Heig family,” said Bill and Gail Heig, owners of Bowen Lodge. “Representative Pete Stauber, the Mississippi Headwaters Board and the unanimous community support have been instrumental to the exchange. We are truly humbled to create a new opportunity for future generations to enjoy the tremendous beauty of the Chippewa National Forest and Lake Winnibigoshish watershed region.”
The parcel of land that would be acquired by USFS meets objectives of the USFS and the Chippewa National Forest. On three sides, the parcel borders the National Forest, with the remaining edge being lake shoreline. Receiving this parcel would eliminate a headache-inducing checkerboard pattern of land ownership for USFS with the best fitting possible puzzle piece, while simultaneously remaining consistent with MHB’s conservation-oriented mission. This would preserve an undisturbed and environmentally sensitive parcel of land on Lake Winnibigoshish.
The parcel of land that would be acquired by Bowen Lodge contains a marina on Cut Foot Sioux Lake. The parcel is leased annually by Bowen Lodge for marina and resort operation from USFS. Acquiring the USFS-owned property on Cut Foot Sioux Lake would ensure uninhibited resort operations for Bowen Lodge and continued visitor and commercial activity on developed land.
The proposed exchange between Bowen Lodge and USFS is unanimously supported by local governing bodies. The MHB voted 8-0 in favor, and Itasca County, where both parcels are located, voted 5-0 in favor as well.
In a letter signed by Itasca County Board Chair Burl Ives, the board recognizes the land exchange as providing continuity to the existing USFS lands within the area while allowing the Bowen’s Resort property to utilize an existing disturbed marina within the corridor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.