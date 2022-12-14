Lake Country Power line crews are responding to a growing number of outages for more than 1,900 co-op members – and counting – following the anticipated wide-spread winter storm. The snowstorm dumped heavy wet snow across the region, causing trees to sag and snap onto power lines. Some lines are down and at least one broken pole has been reported so far.

Most outages are being caused by lines slapping together from the wet snow. When the weight of the snow releases off the lines it can cause the lines to “gallop” or slap together, which blows the fuse causing another outage to occur. If power has been restored and later goes out again, line galloping could be the reason.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments