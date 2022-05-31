Lake Country Power members impacted by straight-line winds

Lake Country Power line crews “hit the ground running” shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening (May 30) after a strong thunderstorm blew through the western and northern regions of the cooperative’s service area. By 10:30 p.m., more than 8,700 members were affected.
Crews have been working all night and will continue working all day today, May 31. Overnight, crews restored service for 5,000 members. Due to access and the extent of system damages for repair, some members may be without power for another day or two. Crews are working safely and as quickly as conditions allow.
Line crews are working through a tangled mess to restore service for more than 3,700 members at 156 various outage points. Additional crews are assisting from Lake States Construction and LCP’s internal construction crews.
The storm brought straight-line winds, heavy rain, lightning, and tornado warnings with a funnel cloud spotted over Deer River Monday evening. Gusty winds up to 30 miles-per-hour are expected to continue today with more rain forecasted.
Trees took down power lines and at least 13 broken poles are reported so far.
“Road access is poor. Lines are down and the system is busted up pretty bad,” said Wade Gould, area supervisor. “One of our three-phase lines had four broken cross arms with the only access wading through a swamp.”
“If you see a downed power line, stay away from it and call Lake Country Power to report it immediately,” said Greg Schulzetenberg, manager of community relations and marketing. “There is no way to tell if a power line is energized just by looking at it. Always assume it can carry current strong enough to kill.”
Members may call the cooperative at 1-800-421-9959 to report an outage, or visit the Outage Center online at www.lakecountrypower.coop or http://outage.lcp.coop for an outage status.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
Tips for extended outages:
Make sure one of the phones in your home is not a cordless phone as these require electricity to charge, but also have a mobile phone for backup and charge it in your vehicle, if necessary.
Use a battery powered flashlight, not candles.
Keep a battery operated radio handy to listen for outage information and updates
Turn off electrical equipment you were using before the power went out
Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Food should keep for up to 48 hours in a freezer, if the door remains closed. If the outage persists, cover your refrigerator or freezer with a blanket, make arrangements to store food at another location, or purchase dry ice.
Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
Essential supplies: flashlight, batteries, radio, extra supply of water, food.
Turn off and unplug your computer if you were using it. Buy a surge protector to protect the machine when power comes back on.
Keep extra water on hand in jugs or the bathroom tub for flushing the toilet as needed.
