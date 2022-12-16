Lake Country Power line crews are continuing work to repair broken lines, chainsaw trees from lines and trudge their way through deep snow to restore power for co-op members. Progress has been slow and, in some areas, hard to make any headway. Many roads still have not been plowed and most of the repairs need to be done manually to restore service by hand.

“This is almost worse than a summer storm,” said Tami Zaun, public relations coordinator. “Trucks are getting stuck especially on roads that have not been plowed yet, or barely plowed. You can’t maneuver vehicles very well on slippery roads with deep snowbanks on either side,” added Zaun. “They could be cutting a tree off the line while hearing another tree snapping down the line. I saw it firsthand and it’s really bad out there.”   


