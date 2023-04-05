At 42 years, the Itasca County Jail has been deemed outdated and unsafe by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, prompting the current construction of a new facility downtown Grand Rapids. To the north, the Koochiching County Jail is even older, at 45 years. The state has issued the same provision for the correctional facility in International Falls.

Last week, Koochiching County Commissioners made it official by unanimously approving the construction of a new 40-bed county jail that will feature modern security systems, efficient design, space for inmate housing, and lower operating costs.


