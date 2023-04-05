At 42 years, the Itasca County Jail has been deemed outdated and unsafe by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, prompting the current construction of a new facility downtown Grand Rapids. To the north, the Koochiching County Jail is even older, at 45 years. The state has issued the same provision for the correctional facility in International Falls.
Last week, Koochiching County Commissioners made it official by unanimously approving the construction of a new 40-bed county jail that will feature modern security systems, efficient design, space for inmate housing, and lower operating costs.
The $20 million facility will be located just east of the county courthouse (built in 1910) and will replace the current jail, which will be 48 years old when the new jail opens and can no longer meet state standards for safety and security. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024 with the new jail opening early in 2026. Itasca County’s new compliant jail, and its adjacent justice center, is expected to be completed this fall.
“This is an important investment in public safety for Koochiching County,” said Jason Sjoblom, Board Chair of the Koochiching County Commission. “Like many counties across the state, our jail has passed its useful life, and we need to replace it or pay for inmates to be transported and housed out of the County.”
As it did with the Itasca County jail, the Minnesota Department of Corrections cited outdated security design, aging infrastructure and other safety concerns when it ruled in January 2022 that the jail will be limited to holding inmates for up to 90 days. The jail will be downgraded to a 72-hour holding facility if the county fails to plan for a viable replacement.
Last year, Koochiching County formed the Jail Project Oversight Committee to review and study various options for the county to consider. The committee included Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund, International Falls Police Chief Michael Kostiuk, County Attorney Jeff Naglosky County Commissioners and select County Department heads.
The jail committee recommended the construction of a new jail after concluding that the current facility could not meet state standards even after major renovations. The committee determined that a new jail would increase community safety, reduce recidivism and lower long-term operational costs.
“A well-designed jail with modern security features will ensure that we will meet our duty to protect the public and provide a safe environment for our staff and those we are holding,” said Sheriff Hedlund.
The Koochiching County Jail was built in 1978, and its linear design is no longer considered a viable model for security, even with technology enhancements. In its inspections, the Department of Corrections reported that the county jail is “showing considerable signs of deterioration,” and recommended a wide range of improvements, including:
• A larger intake area for the safe processing of inmates
• A secure holding area for courtroom appearances
• More space for medical care and mental health programs
• New spaces to enable inmates to walk to court without having to go through public spaces.
When completed, the new county jail will feature additional space for safe movement and processing of inmates, major security improvements, including comprehensive camera monitoring, more efficient design for inmate supervision, and additional space to support other jail operations now and in the future.
“We recognize that the county has a fundamental responsibility to operate a secure and safe jail,” Sjoblom said. “We believe the scope of this project will allow us to carry out this responsibility for many years to come.”
With the county’s approval of the construction of a new jail, the design process will move forward over the next several months. The county has selected ICS of Duluth and WOLD Architects to oversee, design and construct the new jail. Bonding has already been authorized by the county commission for a maximum principal of $20 million. The county secured the first $10 million in jail bonds last August.
According to Koochiching County Interim Administrative Director Betsy Zaren, unlike Itasca County, Koochiching doesn’t experience over-crowding as an issue but, due to the age of their jail, they are currently classified as a 90-day facility which requires the county to transport longer-stay inmates to other locations. The current jail is a 30 bed facility and the new jail will be 40 beds.
“We have a Memorandum of Agreement with Lake of the Woods to house their inmates in our new facility as their jail is aging out and they do not intend to build a new one,” said Zaren.
