David Moore has spent the summer taking steps similar to what police chiefs, superintendents and others on school security frontlines across the country have been doing in response to mass shootings that have rattled communities, large and small, across the county.
Moore, who is police chief in Janesville, Wisconsin two hours northwest of Chicago, and others have spent the summer break reassessing and revising security plans and conducting fresh training exercises after the tragic shooting and botched law enforcement response in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 19 elementary school students, ages 9 to 11,) and two teachers killed.
“That was shocking, to be honest. It was shocking to us,” said Moore, of the Texas shooting and the delayed police response to the incident.
School districts and police departments are also working to reassure their communities that the failed response in Uvalde won’t be repeated in their local schools.
Salvador Ramos, 18, stormed into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24 and massacred a classroom full of students and two teachers with an AR-15 rifle. Police have been faulted for their delayed response, waiting more than an hour before entering the classroom.
Moore said his Wisconsin agency has made sure officers have key fobs to access schools, doors have been numbered to reduce potential confusion and every local school building has police radios to directly communicate with officers.
“We are not waiting for someone to let us in,” said Moore, whose efforts also include training teachers and school staff with emergency first aid-like caring for wounds and how to stop bleeding.
The failed response in Texas, along with a spate of other mass shootings – including a May shooting at a Buffalo grocery store targeting Black shoppers and employees, has school superintendents, police chiefs and concerned constituencies anxious to test their own readiness and not repeat the same mistakes.
“It leaves a knot in my gut,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of the delayed response in Texas.
The Florida law enforcement agency and the 101,000-student, 150-school Pinellas County Schools district conducted an active-shooter training in late July with the failings of Uvalde front of mind.
Gualtieri said during a briefing after the training that the coronavirus pandemic inhibited active-shooter exercises. He was anxious to see the results of the exercise at a local school and to show the public “we are doing the best we can.”
“It’s essential,” he said. “You need the assurance that it works. You’ve got to keep pushing it.”
Other school districts and police across the country conducted active-shooter and other security training exercises this summer to help ease angst among students, parents and staff conditioned by school shootings that have permeated American society since the Columbine High School massacre 23 years ago.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, also near Tampa, conducted a 16-hour training exercise in late July to train officers on response times and approaches if they are the initial responder to a shooting. That includes immediate and fast responses, said Sheriff Mike Pendergast.
More districts are poised to increase police footprints on campuses for the new school year, including more school resource officers (SROs) and security guards, some of them armed.
Hardening schools
The latest shooting’s aftermath also has seen a push to further harden school campuses with more layers of security, limiting access points and the prospect of more students having to go through metal detectors and security pat-downs just to go to school.
On the East Coast, Talbot County Public Schools in Maryland recently conducted “an independent security assessment” and has been adding security hardening measures, said Debbie Gardner, special programs and public relations coordinator for the 4,500-student, eight-school district.
“The facility hardening projects that have been completed are meant to enhance the overall security of our facilities, with the primary goal of preventing unauthorized access and an enhanced visitor screening process,” Gardner said.
Those include installing security vestibules at school entrances that can further control access to buildings and give staff another layer of screening. Talbot schools also have improved classroom doors and installed security film on windows to prevent shattering.
Moore said installing vestibules, a secure lobby or holding area where visitors can be further screened, also are a focus in Wisconsin as he works with local schools to improve security layers within buildings and campuses.
Across the country in rural southern Oregon near the California border, the Klamath County School District also is planning upgrades to security cameras, more mental health services and outreach to students (including via partnership with Klamath Basin Behavioral Health). The district is working on increased training related to emergency responses and helping teachers and staff better recognize and respond to signs of trauma and distress among students, said district spokesperson Marcia Schlottmann.
Schlottman said the district held a security training with emergency responders in late April, roughly a month before Uvalde.
A number of districts and police agencies across the countries did not respond to requests for comment on their security efforts this summer.
‘Acts of terrorism’
The security efforts are running parallel to fresh debates on gun control as progressive advocates point to shooters’ frequent use of AR-15 rifles in their rampages.
“School shootings are similar to ‘acts of terrorism’ in that by their nature they catch people by surprise. So, it is very difficult to prepare for them,” said Dr. Eugenio Rothe, a professor of psychiatry and public health at Florida International University. His research has focused on the mental health and other factors driving the American phenomena of school and mass shootings.
“The police and other law enforcement are working on solutions, but the common denominators are very clear,” said Rothe.
He points to “access to weapons” as a primary concern but also “children who are marginalized and bullied” and parents, teachers and school counselors who ignore signs of distress.
Constitutional gun rights via the Second Amendment and Republican opposition to more sweeping gun control measures also has enhanced the focus on putting more money toward security infrastructure and technology to help better secure campuses in the age of more frequent mass shootings.
Anti-gun control conservative lawmakers point to increasing security and police footprints at K-12 schools as the preferred path over new restrictions on guns and gun ownership.
There also are bipartisan and institutional penchants for another post-mass shooting slate of security infrastructure and technology spending and training exercises to further button down campuses and ease fears among students, teachers and staff.
Amy Klinger, an education professor at Ashland University in Ohio and director of programs at Educator's School Safety Network (a nonprofit training group) said training teachers and staff on keeping campuses secure is as important as more infrastructure spending.
“It’s very simple and usually comes down to day-to-day procedures,” Klinger said.
The challenge, according to security consultants, has been getting schools to find the time and sustained funding for training efforts.
"There’s as much of a competition for time as money in schools," said Kenneth Trump, a Cleveland-based national school security expert.
Trump said he wants schools to focus more on training frontline staff and workers who might be the first to interact with a distressed student or shooter.
"They get the least training to no training at all in many cases," he said.
‘Army of counselors’
Mental health advocates contend there is a dire need for increased counseling and behavioral health services, as well as improved outreach to distressed kids and better identifying and addressing bullying and threats of violence.
“Mental health is key to solving this problem,” said Brenda High, founder and co-director of Bully Police USA, an Idaho-based group that has pushed for anti-bullying measures across the United States.
High’s 13-year-old son, Jared, killed himself in 1998 after being severely bullied and assaulted at a school in Washington state.
“The only way to solve the problem is to have an army of counselors and people go in there to help these kids choose a better path,” said High, who crafts student-centered programs aimed at using peers to discourage bullying.
That requires increased staffing, pay for counselors and changes in school cultures — including addressing teachers, staff and parents who ignore bullying and distressed students.
But High and others worry the rush to harden schools, limit access and turn them into high-security zones will further stress students returning from pandemic shutdowns and diminish the learning environment.
“There are some schools out there that do treat their students like inmates,” High said.
MAJOR SCHOOL SHOOTINGS SINCE COLUMBINE
March 21, 2005: Red Lake, Minn.
Ten people were killed and seven injured at the high school in Red Lake, Minnesota
October 2, 2006: Nickel Mines, Penn. Six people were killed and five injured when a man went to an Amish school in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, and opened fire
April 16, 2007: Blacksburg, Virginia
A student at Virginia Tech committed the most lethal school shooting to date,
February 14, 2008: DeKalb, Illinois
Six people died and 21 were hurt in a shooting at Northern Illinois University
April 2, 2012: Oakland, California
Seven people died and three were injured in a shooting at Oikos University
December 14, 2012: Newtown, Conn.
A shooter killed 27 people, mostly students, and wounded two more at Sandy Hook
Elementary School
October 1, 2014: Roseburg, Oregon
Ten people died and nine were wounded when a student at Umpqua Community College opened fire in a classroom
November 14, 2017; Rancho Tehama, Calif. A neighbor went to the elementary school in unincorporated Rancho Tehama County and opened fire, killing six and wounding 18
February 14, 2018; Parkland, Fla.
Seventeen people died and 17 more were wounded at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School after a former student opened fire.
May 18, 2018: Santa Fe, Texas
Ten people died and 13 were injured when a student began shooting at his high school. The murders came less than a week after the Parkland shootings
November 30, 2021: Oxford, Michigan
A student killed four and wounded seven at his high school. Notably, his parents also face charges in connection with the killings
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, Texas
A former student killed 22 and wounded 18 people at Robb Elementary School. Delays in the law enforcement response have drawn almost universal condemnation
