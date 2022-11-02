Knights of Columbus members pictured (from left) are Rick Boechman, Dan Falk, Dean Garoutte, Dennis Abbott, Dick Garoutte and Pete Sherrard preparing for the pancake breakfast in support of Faith in Action for Cass County.
Photo submitted

The Knights of Columbus Council 13144 of Sacred Heart and St. Agnes Churches in Hackensack and Walker held a pancake breakfast Oct. 23 at the Sacred Heart Church in Hackensack to raise funds to support Faith in Action for Cass County.

Council 13144 supports a scholarship program and other internal church and Diocese programs. They also support several community service organizations including Walker Area Pregnancy Center, ARCC, Walker Food Shelf, Faith in Action, St. Vincent DePaul and Hackensack Food Shelf. This pancake breakfast raised $525 for Faith in Action for Cass County. Most fundraising activities include members from both churches.


