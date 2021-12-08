U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Co-Chair of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, and Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) reintroduced their bipartisan legislation to bring parity to tribal governments for the adoption tax credit.
The Tribal Adoption Parity Act amends Section 23 of the Internal Revenue Code by adding “Indian tribal governments” to the adoption tax credit. Tribal governments would then be able to designate adoptive children as having “special needs,” a determination that would entitle the adoptive parents to qualify for the full adoption tax credit. This legislation would make the special needs adoption tax credit available to all adoptive parents who adopt children through tribal courts.
“Minnesotans have a long and proud tradition of adoption, welcoming children from all around the globe into loving homes,” Klobuchar said. “The bipartisan Tribal Adoption Parity Act will help provide parity for tribal governments in the adoption process to ensure a smooth and successful transition for children and their parents. As co-chair of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, I’ll keep working to improve the adoption process for families.”
“Children should be placed in a loving, permanent home and this legislation will help encourage just that,” Hoeven said. “Our bipartisan legislation is about making adoption a more affordable option for families through qualifying for the adoption tax credit, and will help better support parents adopting children through tribal courts.”
The legislation is supported by the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).
As Co-Chair of the Congressional Adoption Caucus with Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO), Klobuchar has been a leader in the fight to give every child a permanent home.
Most recently, Klobuchar and Blunt introduced a resolution to designate November as National Adoption Month and Nov. 20 as National Adoption Day for the seventh consecutive year.
Provisions of Klobuchar and Blunt’s legislation to protect adopted children from unregulated custody transfers, also known as re-homing, passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions in June as part of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act Reauthorization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.