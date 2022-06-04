Kilde, Tinquist brothers, Werner soon-to-retire from Cohasset Fire and Rescue with 122 years of service

Friendship. Family. Commitment. Brotherhood. Best decision. Repeated words one will read as four soon-to-be retiring Cohasset firefighters shared their memories and thoughts on their combined 122 years of service serving the community and surrounding area of Cohasset, Minn. Duane Kilde, Davin Tinquist, Kevin Tinquist and Kurt Werner, share their experiences, some stories and memories over the many years with Cohasset Fire and Rescue.
Duane Kilde, 34 years of service
Duane Kilde started in 1988 and has held the positions of firefighter and treasurer. At that time, the department was Bass Brook Township Fire Department. Then in about 1991, they became Cohasset Fire.
There have been many changes through the decades.
“When I started we only responded to fires and we had maybe 35 to 45 calls a year. In 1994-1995, we started first responders. In 2003, we acquired our ice angel and started doing cold water rescues,” Kilde said. “So we had many positive changes. In my 34 years last year, we had our most calls, a total of 329. The year before was 300 plus. So we are very busy.”
Kilde explained he has had the honor to be around the greatest firemen that he could have ever asked for.
“I have had the pleasure to be around so many, some that retired from the department and some that had to leave early because of various reasons,” Kilde said. “They were all great people. I have had the honor of having five of the greatest chiefs one could ever ask for. I will always be so proud to say I was a member of the Cohasset Fire for 34 years.”
Kilde referenced Cohasset Fire as “instant family” and would tell a new member the people on this department will look out for you, and for your family.
“The rewards are endless when you can help the people of your community,” Kilde said. “There is no greater feeling than to be able to help someone in need.”
He added, “I have been on some very large fires such as Davis Petroleum fire, the pipeline break in Cohasset, the Chinese Dragon fire and many home fires.”
He talked about it being rewarding working with the surrounding departments, Grand Rapids, Deer River, Trout Lake and many others.
As for time spent now, Kilde said he has three children and three grandchildren that he is so blessed with.
“I plan on riding my trike all over the country and plan to leave to Arizona for the winters,” Kilde said. “It will be an honor to retire from Cohasset Fire.”
Davin Tinquist, 30 years of service
Over 30 years of service, Davin Tinquist has held the positions of firefighter, treasurer, training officer, captain, second assistant and most recently chief for 15 years.
Through the years, Tinquist talked about technical advances in equipment, PPE (personal protective equipment) and trucks. In addition, he said having to be trained at higher standards to many different types of responses, adding in medicals, ice/water rescue, wilderness rescue and steep slopes/ropes.
“Keep an eye on your fellow firefighters,” Tinquist said. “We experience many different things while responding to calls and in a small town, it is likely you will know the victims. Mental health is as important as physical health and we need to recognize that we will all deal with this in some capacity. Open lines of communication and being aware of signs and symptoms will keep us safe and healthy.”
As for someone who may be interested in joining the department, Tinquist said, “Joining the fire department is one of the best decisions I have made. The fire service is a brotherhood, and you will now have an extended family that will form lifelong friendships. The sense of pride that we experience while being able to serve the community is unmeasurable.”
He continued, “Over a 30-year career, there are many stories. I was delivering lumber and saw a lady walking on the sidewalk whom we had performed CPR on just days before. I hit the brakes and just stared. She said, ‘You look like you just saw a ghost.’ I replied, ‘That is what I am trying to figure out. The last time I saw you, you were flat lined.”
In retirement, Tinquist said he is looking forward to relax.
“I can truly relax without the underlying feeling that the pager may go off at any time,” the former chief stated.
Kevin Tinquist, 30 years of service
Firefighter, training officer, safety officer, captain, second assistant and first assistant, are some of the titles Kevin Tinquist has held over the last 30 years.
“The calls have increased dramatically since the beginning of my career,” Tinquist said. “When I started we weren’t responding to medicals. Our department also became the water rescue experts in the County. Firemen are expected to respond to all emergency situations so along with that there’s a lot more training involved.”
Tinquist stated he will always be proud of the department.
“The public’s eyes are always on you so always remember you are representing the department in everything that you do,” Tinquist stated. “Work together as a team/family and always strive to improve. The department is here to help our community.”
In addition, “It’s one of the best things I have been part of. It does take a lot of time and is a big commitment, but it is worth it. The relationships you develop with the fellow members are forever.”
Tinquist mentioned it is always a great feeling to be able to help someone in need.
“There are calls that I’ve been on that don’t turn out with a positive outcome and you will remember those calls forever. But the calls that turnout with positive outcomes, you try and keep at the front of your mind,” Tinquist said.
In retirement, he hopes to spend more uninterrupted time with his family.
“No more missing special family events,” he said. “Hope to be able to spend more time hunting and fishing.”
Kurt Werner, 28 years of service
Kurt Werner has held the positions of firefighter, secretary, training officer, captain, safety officer, Relief Association Trustee and Relief Association President, over the course of 28 years.
Werner stated technology has changed the duties of firefighters dramatically.
“Firefighters today use electric cordless Jaws of Life, chain saws and portable lighting systems, making their use much more efficient and easy to implement,” Werner said. “Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) are standard use in cardiac arrest calls for first responders. In the beginning of our careers, only advanced life support ambulance crews had access to them. Now just about every law enforcement officer and fire truck has one onboard. Thermal imaging equipment is another great advancement. Being able to see images of rooms and contents even in the heaviest fire and smoke environments has greatly improved fire suppression.”
He continued, “Technology is great, equipment continues to improve, but firefighters still need to go into the fire to put it out. The trust and camaraderie associated with fire-fighting remains the same as it always has.”
Werner explained that serving and helping the community is a wonderful experience.
“The friendships and bonds established with fellow firefighters makes for lifelong friendships,” Werner said. “It takes dedication and time away from loved ones and there is no doubt that can be a challenge, but the rewards are huge.”
Past experiences for Werner seem to revolve around the big fires in his career.
“Or, of course, the really tough calls that involved the loss of life, especially children, you never forget those,” Werner said. “You always remember the friendships you make with firefighters from other towns and the light-hearted fun that goes on between the departments.”
In retirement, Werner is looking forward to birthdays, anniversaries, gatherings and meals, without interruptions.
“I can’t remember the number of times that I have had to leave because of a call. No words could describe the appreciation I have for my wife Julie, and for the understanding of my kids who always kept things going throughout my firefighting career,” Werner said. “Time with them will be so enjoyable.”
“There is a lot of experience about retiring from Cohasset Fire and Rescue, but the department is in great shape,” Werner said. “The firefighters and officers are a strong group and they will carry on serving Cohasset and the surrounding communities. Anyone who has ever thought about being a part of such an amazing team needs to reach out to their local department.”
