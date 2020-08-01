This Tuesday, Cohasset Public Works Supervisor Duane Kilde, gave a farewell speech to the Cohasset City Council after serving the city for 33 years.
“It’s been an honor to serve the city and businesses. I started work in May 1987,” Kilde said, explaining he has seen the city grow in buildings, infrastructure and developments, among a more detailed list he discussed.
“Every resident in our city has the option to hook up to natural gas,” Kilde said, with the natural gas lines even extending past city limits.
“I’ve watched our city grow in developments,” Kilde said.
He explained when he first started, the city was at about 40% with blacktop roads, and now nearly 99% are. There were two public works employees when he first started, then down to just himself - currently at six.
“We’ve got the best guys ever,” Kilde said. “We have very skilled employees and have made the job very easy.”
He extended his appreciation to city staff, the council and all summer workers who have worked so hard, and have grown into outstanding citizens.
“Cohasset will always be my home,” Kilde said. “It’s the greatest city ever. If you care for your job, your job will always care for you.”
“You left the city in great shape,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said. “It’s quite a list of progress over the years. He’s going to be sadly missed.”
The council approved the request to hold a farewell open house for Kilde on Aug. 7, 2020 at the Cohasset Community Center.
“The public and all his friends are invited,” Councilor Terry Bartz said, adding it would be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In other business:
Bob Beaver, Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH), presented the quote for the Tioga Recreation Pavilion. The quote, submitted by TNT Aggregates, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 had a base quote for the pavilion structure and sitework and an add on quote for the associated electrical activities.
Activities included in the base quote were as follows: clear grub and trees, excavate existing materials within pavilion footprint, place select granular within pavilion footprint, a 30’x40’ pavilion, concrete within the pavilion, five foot wide concrete sidewalk around the pavilion, site grading to blend the pavilion into the existing surface, topsoil and turf establishment on disturbed areas and erosion control to meet SWPPP requirements.
The total cost would be $113,720.
“This is all compliant with the school permitting process?” Mayor Hagy asked.
“Correct,” Beavers said.
TNT is the only one that bid on this. The project would be paid for with grant money.
Motion to approve the original bid, without the add on was made. There is a timeframe on this, to be completed by the end of the year. Final completion next May, for restoration and seeding.
“We can get multiple quotes on the electrical,” Beaver said.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Max Peters, Cohasset Finance Director stated, is working on expanded boat parking.
“They say it’s the busiest landing,” Bartz said.
“I’m all for collaborating with the DNR when we do it,” Mayor Hagy said.
The council approved the recommendation from the safety committee for safety awards in the amount of $2,300.
Greg Tuttle, Cohasset Zoning Officer, presented a request from the planning commission to vacate two alleyways. After discussion, motion was made.
“There has to be a need in order to vacate,” Tuttle said.
The council approved the request to purchase a toro self-propelled push mower for $999.
Cohasset Fire Department would be hosting a fundraiser for Joe Rabbers at Portage Park on Aug. 22, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“All applicable rules [in regard to social distancing] would have to be followed,” Mayor Hagy said.
The council approved the recommendation from the donation committee to donate $500 to the Itasca County Historical Society.
The City of Cohasset extended their appreciation to Florio’s for providing a free lunch for all City staff on Tuesday.
The council approved claims in the amount of $549,914.28, the July 14, 2020 city council minutes and acknowledged the cemetery deed for William Benson.
Councilor Tim Carlson was absent with notice. There was no resident input.
