Governor Tim Walz has announced the registration form is open for Minnesota parents whose 5- to 11-year-olds receive the COVID-19 vaccine to register for a $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship, the next phase of the “Kids Deserve a Shot” vaccine incentive program.
Any Minnesota parent or guardian whose 5- to 11-year-olds have ever received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by April 11 can enter to win one of five $100,000 Minnesota College Scholarships. On April 15, the State of Minnesota will hold a drawing for five $100,000 scholarships valid at any public or private non-profit higher educational institution in Minnesota.
The Minnesota College Scholarship drawing is part of an effort to boost the vaccination rate of Minnesota’s children. While Minnesota is a national leader in vaccinating children 5-11 years old, this age group still has the lowest vaccination rate among eligible Minnesotans.
The “Kids Deserve a Shot” program is helping boost vaccination rates among Minnesota children. The college scholarship drawing comes after Minnesota families registered more than 22,000 children to receive a $200 Visa gift card for getting their vaccines between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.
Minnesotans can learn more about the “Kids Deserve a Shot” program, register for the scholarship drawing, and view official rules at Kids Deserve a Shot.
How Minnesotans can get their free shot:
Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find vaccine providers near you.
Parents can also visit COVID-19 Vaccine for Children and Teens.
Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
Contact your or your child’s primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
Walk in to or make an appointment at one of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination sites.
Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at schools or other community locations around Minnesota.
How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:
Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.
Order a test through the state’s free COVID-19 Test at Home program.
Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map.
Questions about COVID-19:
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline: 1-833-431-2053, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
