On Monday, Jesse Kirkpatrick, 39, of Keewatin, Minn., appeared in Itasca County District Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to one count of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and one count of Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Possession. At the sentencing hearing, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam asked the court to sentence Kirkpatrick, a repeat DWI offender, to 48 months in prison for the Criminal Vehicular Homicide and 12 months and one day for the controlled substance offense. Both sentences are the presumed sentences under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines based upon the offenses committed and Kirkpatrick’s criminal history. After listening to the arguments of counsel and considering victim impact from the family of the deceased, the Honorable Korey Wahwassuck agreed that Kirkpatrick presented a public safety risk and sentenced him to 48 months in prison and an additional 12 months and one day that would run concurrent to the top count. This case stems from a Jan. 17, 2021 crash on Hwy 169 near Snowball Lake in eastern Itasca County. The matter was investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol with assistance from other Itasca County law enforcement agencies.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 17, 2021 at approximately 5:10 a.m., Itasca County law enforcement officers were dispatched to a reported crash on US Highway 169 in the eastern part of Itasca County. Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Tesa Johnson arrived on scene and found that a head-on collision occurred between a 2019 Ram pick-up truck that was traveling in the southbound lane of traffic when it was struck by a 2003 Ford Explorer.
It appeared that the Explorer left the northbound lane of traffic, crossed the centerline, and crashed into the pick-up truck. The roadway was clear with snow only along the very outer shoulders and there was no ice on the roadway but the roads were partially damp. Trooper Johnson did not see any indication that the Explorer had swerved to avoid an obstacle or animal in its lane of traffic or any skid or tire marks prior to the point of impact. The vehicles came to rest on the fog line and shoulder of the southbound lane.
EMTs reported that the occupant of the Ram vehicle, later identified as L.P.M. was deceased on scene. L.P.M.’s autopsy showed that he did not have any alcohol or commonly used drugs in his system at the time of the crash.
On March 1, 2021, Trooper Johnson traveled to Kirkpatrick’s residence and obtained a recorded statement. Kirkpatrick said that he did not remember the crash or anything prior to about one week before the crash. He reported that he was in a medically induced coma for approximately 8 days and underwent several surgeries for his injuries. He said that he began using methamphetamine again in December of 2020 and used every one to two days and believed that he used methamphetamine two days prior to the motor vehicle crash. Kirkpatrick said that he did not have any medical conditions that would have caused him to fall asleep while driving the vehicle on Jan. 17, 2021. He also said he did not remember where he was the night of the crash.
The toxicology results from the Minnesota BCA showed that Kirkpatrick’s blood contained methamphetamine and amphetamine. BCA analysis conducted on the white crystalline substance from Kirkpatrick’s person contained .792 grams methamphetamine. Records show that Kirkpatrick has convictions for DWI on June 6, 2006 and October 2, 2017. He also received a stay of adjudication for a felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree on Oct. 2, 2017.
