The second 6th Grade 2021-2022 Math Masters meet was held at Robert J. Elkington (RJEMS) on Tuesday, December 21. It was dress up day to celebrate the upcoming holiday break and the theme was pajama day. Students were able to calmly calculate in their cozies! For our second meet we had 12 teams; 10 from RJEMS and 2 from St. Joseph’s. Math Masters give top 5th and 6th Grade students the opportunity to show their Math skills and compete with others who love Math as much as they do.
The face drill round involved 60 math fact problems with a 5 minute time limit. The fact drill round consists of math facts; adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing using orders of operations. Calculators are not used during this round, 1 point was given for each correct answer. Dylan Hughes, for the second meet in a row, was the top scorer for this round, with a score of 54 points!
The individual word round allowed students 15 minutes to work on 15 word problems with calculators, 3 points were awarded for each correct answer. There was a 10-way tie for this round; Nora Johnson, Elise Bates, Ethan Gugisberg, Jacob Behrens, Nora Skaudis, Sophie Kostiuk, Aaron Nix, Lilly Semier, Graham Edwards and Seth Anderson all earned 9 points to their team total. Nice job!
The team word round had 14 word problems with a higher difficulty for team members to work together to solve as many problems as possible in 15 minutes, 5 points were awarded for each correct answer. The top team for both morning and afternoon were the Pi-thons, earning 30 points to add on to their team’s total points.
The team oral round is a fun round of working together on questions that are given orally, 2 points were awarded for each correct answer. In this case the number of questions read at each session was different due to time constraints. Team Pi-thons were the top scorers with 22 points for the morning session and Team Multiplying Monkeys/Human Calculators were the top scorers with 26 points for the afternoon session.
Team Pi-thons received the plaque with the first place win for the morning session. Congratulations to team members Dylan Hughes, Chase Sgarlata, Ruby Larson, and Sawyer Lind along with their coaches, Ada Jackson and Kenady Marshall and Math Teacher, Mrs. Zebro.
Team Multiplying Monkeys/Human Calculators(teams combined due to low attendance) received the plaque with the first place win for the afternoon session. Congratulations to team members Nora Skaudis, Sophie Kostiuk, Clarbelle Haddix, Jacob Jorgenson, Caleb Johnson, and Dominik Rhodes along with Coaches Rylee Pace and Walt Hoffman and Math Teacher Mr. Hendrickson.
The next 6th Grade Local Math Masters meet will be Tuesday, February 1 at RJEMS.
Overall Individual Top Scorers (Fact Round and Individual Word Round Combined)
Nora Johnson- 67
Elise Bates- 64
Ethan Gugisberg- 60
Dylan Hughes- 60
Jacob Behrens- 59
Fact Drill Round
Dylan Hughes- 54
Nora Johnson- 49
Elise Bates- 46
Elliott Spahn- 45
Aaron Peterson- 45Jacob Brunns- 44
Chase Sgarlata- 44
Hunter Thunshelle- 44
Macey Patrow- 43
Charlie Shermoen- 42
Ethan Gugisberg- 42
Gavin Wegwerth- 42
Miley Yuenger- 42
Branik Adams- 42
Individual Word Round
Nora Johnson- 9
Elise Bates- 9
Ethan Guggisberg- 9
Jacob Behrens- 9
Nora Skaudis- 9
Sophie Kostiuk- 9
Aaron Nix- 9
Lilly Semier- 9
Graham Edwards- 9
Seth Andersen- 9
Team Word Round
Pi-thons- 30
Team Oral Round (Morning Session)
Team Pi-thons- 22
Team Oral Round (Afternoon Session)
Team Multiplying Monkeys/Human Calculators- 26
Final Standings (Morning Session)
Pi-thons- 107.8
Math Monkeys- 90
The Even Odds- 89.8
Final Standings (Afternoon Session)
Multiplying Monkeys/Human Calculator- 109.2
Calculating Crocodiles- 106.3
Minnesota Math Stars - 98.4
