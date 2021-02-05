Karkela joins Herald-Review Editorial team

The Grand Rapids Herald-Review announces Ben Karkela has joined the newspaper’s editorial team as staff writer.
Karkela was born in Grand Rapids where he spent his childhood here. He later graduated from West Fargo High School and Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and journalism emphasis. While at MSU, Karkela wrote for the school’s newspaper, The Advocate, and was the winner of the AAF-North Dakota Gold Student ADDY Award for Editorial Spread.
Karkela interned at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and worked for Forum Communications as a writer/designer.
At the Herald-Review, Karkela will cover general community news as well as business news and features.
“We are very happy to have Ben onboard as he brings both knowledge of the Grand Rapids area as well as regional experience in journalism and writing. He will be a great asset at the Herald-Review,” commented Herald-Review Editor Britta Arendt. “We are also excited to have our editorial team back at full-staff to cover more of the community’s news and feature stories.”
“I am very pleased and excited to welcome Ben Karkela to the Herald Review editorial staff,” added Herald-Review Publisher Mark Roy. “With Britta, Emily, Ted , Alicia and now Ben I believe we are well positioned to bring more local content to the Herald Review. With young energetic reporters we look forward to reader suggestions and story ideas.”
To contact Ben Karkela with story ideas and news tips, email him at bkarkela@grhr.net.
