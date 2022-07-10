Kaiser vying for Sheriff’s Office

Dale H. Kaiser is a candidate for the Office of Itasca County Sheriff. A resident of Itasca County for the past 43 years, Kaiser was hired in 1981 to be a part time reserve Deputy Sheriff for the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department. He has been a member of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department in one shape or form for the past 41 years, except two years between 2009 and 2012, in one shape or form. Kaiser currently serves as the Chaplain for the department’s employees and he is also a reserve full-time licensed peace officer.
As the sheriff’s main responsibility is to maintain the pace and dignity within the county, Kaiser says his main focus will be to work together with other agencies and entities with unity, including all first responders and citizens.
“I feel we have a great staff within the Sheriff’s Department and I would continue to build on the structure to maintain and improve relations within the Sheriff’s Department and throughout our community,” he explained. “All first responders have a very difficult responsibility towards the peace and dignity of our county. Please pray for them.”
Kaiser intends to continue to develop programs that would help keep all first responders, from start to finish, healthy.
“They all make so very many important decisions in a split second notice that affect the lives of every one of us. We owe them all a great deal of gratitude for giving up a normal life to serve and help us.”
According to Kaiser, the attacks coming against our community are snowballing and making every attempt to cripple our society.
“Through our faith in God and standing together against these attacks, we will continue to have a safe environment to raise our families in,” he says. “I truly believe God still does miracles, sometimes all we need to do is ask. I would ask for you to pray on how to vote in the upcoming election and to vote for the candidate you feel would do the best job for our community. Our national motto is still the same, ‘In God we Trust.’”
Kaiser was born in Wells, Minn.. in 1959 and grew up in Mesa, Ariz. In May of 1979, he moved to Ball Club and became a permanent resident of Itasca County. In the fall of 1981, Kaiser received his Law Enforcement degree from Hibbing Technical College and in May of 1993 he was appointed to a full-time Itasca County Deputy Sheriff position.
Kaiser received the Medal of Valor from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association in 2001 for service above and beyond the call of duty. In 2002, he received The Friend of Emergency Services Personnel commendation from the Arrowhead Emergency Services Association for exemplary dedication and commitment to emergency services in the community and region. He has also received The Outstanding Leadership Award from the American Federation of State and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO.
In May of 2009, Kaiser retired because of health issues which turned out to be Lyme’s Disease. In 2012, he was appointed as the Chaplain for the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department employees and he has maintained his full-time Minnesota Peace Officers license and attended many trainings and seminars on managing stress and lifestyles related to being a Law Enforcement Officer and other staff within Emergency Services.
Kaiser is currently a member in good standing of the 1000 Lakes Lodge No. 24 Fraternal Order of Police, previously holding lodge officer positions of Chaplain and State Lodge Trustee. Kaiser also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Grand Rapids Assemblies of God church.
“Over the course of my life and law enforcement career, I have been known as a leader and a person that gets things done,” says Kaiser who has served under the leadership of four Itasca County Sheriffs. “It would be an honor to serve as your next sheriff. Please continue to pray for our country and our emergency services personnel.”
