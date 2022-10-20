On Sunday, Oct.23, Itasca County Sheriff candidates Jeff Carlson and Joe Dasovich will visit the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship to discuss their past and current experience in various law enforcement capacities in our region and their vision for the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department.
This panel is the second of a series called “Just and Safe Society” that is being presented at the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship in 2022-23. In the Just and Safe Society series, professionals from education, human services, law enforcement, the jail, the courts, and other agencies in our community will explain what they do and what obstacles and opportunities they see to make our community and region as safe, secure, and flourishing as possible. Sunday’s program focuses on what sheriff candidates see as law enforcement’s role in establishing priorities, procedures and training, and community relationships for a just and safe society. The program will be in the second hour of the service, 11 a.m. to noon.
A member of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA), the Itasca Unitarian Fellowship supports and affirms the UUA Seven Principles of compassion and justice, seeking truth and meaning, promoting peace and honoring the democratic process, and respecting the interdependent web of life. Services are 10 a.m.- noon Sundays, September to May, at 3906 East Highway 169, Grand Rapids. More information is at www.itascaunitarianfellowship.org. All are welcome.
