Junior High Speech team attends Pequot Lakes meet

Submitted Photo

Pictured back row (left to right): Lucie Casper, Carter Casey, Heathe Hampton, Griffin Raitanen, Bella Bulson, Kate Wheelock, Alainna Barrick, Eva Ruzynski, Katie Harker, Luisa Francis, John Kopacek, Kate Williams. Pictured front row (left to right): Grant Olson, Rylee Fideldy, Colton Kastner, Jack Kellin.

The Grand Rapids junior high speech team attended the speech meet hosted by Pequot Lakes on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten schools attended, and the host school offered competition in the 13 MSHSL categories. Competitors were given Ribbons of Excellence for melds that just missed placement. Those achieving placement received blue (first), red (second), and white (third) place ribbons. Rapids' competitors came home  with a variety of ribbons.

Receiving Ribbons of Excellence in the category of Discussion were Alainna Barrick, Luisa Francis, Heathe Hampton, and Carter Casey.  Griffin Raitanen took third place in Discussion.  John Kopacek also took third in the category of  Great Speeches.  The Dramatic Duo team of Bella Bulson and Kate Wheelock took second place.  Finally, last but not least, Eva Ruzynski took first place in Discussion, sweeping the category with three straight ones.

The last junior high meet of the season will be Thursday, March 10 in Walker.  The Grand Rapids competitors look forward to testing their skills at their final junior high meet.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments