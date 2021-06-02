June featured artists at the MacRostie

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its June 2021 exhibitions. The MacRostie Gallery will present “Akinomaage: Teaching from the Earth,” an exhibit of photography by Vern Northrup. The Minnesota Gallery will showcase the paintings of Diamond Knispel in “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods.” The public is invited to experience the new exhibitions opening June 4 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or online at macrostieartcenter.org. June exhibitions at MacRostie Art Center are sponsored by Hotel Rapids and Oak Hill Assisted Living.
MacRostie Art Gallery | Akinomagge: Teaching from the Earth | Vern Northrup
Vern Northrup (Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa) uses photography as a tool to educate viewers about the rhythm of nature, the preservation of tradition, and the relationship between resilience and sustainability. This exhibit follows the cycles of the year in Naagaajiwanaang (Fond du Lac) and celebrates the gifts each season brings.
Northrup describes his photos as “what the Creator lets us see.” Through the camera lens, his eye captures patterns and details among familiar landscapes. Images from the sugar bush, blueberry picking, and manoomin harvest are a reminder of the gifts that the earth provides and the reciprocal relationships that are the foundation of a sustainable life.
Vern Northrup retired in 2011 after a 25-year career as a wildland firefighter and fire management expert with the Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources, and Bureau of Indian Affairs. In retirement, he started riding a bicycle for his health and it was while out on these rides that he began taking photos with his iPhone. Northrup had his first solo exhibition in 2015. He then worked with the Duluth Art Institute, which curated the collection of photos in Akinomaage and published a book to accompany the exhibit. His photographs have been shown Duluth, Bemidji, and at the Minnesota State Capitol.
Minnesota Gallery | Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods Diamond Knispel
Diamond Knispel (Laporte, MN) creates paintings inspired by the biodiversity of the natural world. Her works capture the vibrant colors and textures in unseen and imagined moments in the northern forests. Through her exhibit, she encourages viewers to tread lightly and look carefully at the wonders of the wild world.
“I create art because I want to share the feel of the wild world with my audience while also keeping those feelings close at hand for myself,” says Knispel. “I view the world as colorful and full of life and that is what I try to represent in my work.”
Diamond Knispel has been creating and teaching art for nearly a decade. She was one of the first Artists in Residence in the City of Grand Rapids’ artist residency program in Old Central School. She has taught at MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids, MN and Headwaters Music and Arts in Bemidji, MN, in school-based residencies, and through art programs with Itasca Life Options and the Northern-Cass DAC. Knispel currently works for Headwaters Music and Arts and as an artist out of her home studio in rural northern Minnesota.
June First Friday Art Walk
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place from 4 – 7 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibits with artist talks held at 6 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the many art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the new exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.