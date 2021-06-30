Monthly in 2021, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers.
June Youth Member spotlight: Hannah S.
Hannah has been a 4-H member for 8 years.
What is your favorite project or activity: “I liked going to BLU (Building Leadership and Understanding). Meeting new people and making new friends was fun.”
What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H? “I love my animals, but don’t enjoy the showing aspect. I have been able to work on talking to the judge.”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “My best 4-H memory was being able to compete in the Nicole Calgaro Supreme Showmanship competition.”
May Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Sherri Lidholm
Sherri Lidholm has volunteered with 4-H for 39 years.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? “My favorite memories are of the years of volunteering for the children’s barn at the county fair. I loved setting it up and arranging for animals to come in. The best part was watching all the expressions and happiness of the visitors as they went through the barn.”
Why do you volunteer? “I volunteer for the satisfaction I get from interacting with 4-H kids and watching them grow over the years.”
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.