July First Friday Art Walk

Community members can look forward to another First Friday Art Walk this July 2, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids. The First Friday Art Walk is a community event celebrating art and creativity. All are welcome! All events are free unless noted. First Fridays are brought to you by GrandRapidsArts.org.
Frame Up
Come experience the art of leather like never before with leather carving, painting, sculpture, tools, patterns and custom art by Tony Allen Bernier; winner of multiple World Leather Debut Awards. Whether you are looking for a new hobby in leatherworks, already work with leather or simply want to meet a guy who makes the hats he wears, Tony’s work is a must see.
Wings N’ Willows Art Gallery and Custom Framing
Featuring April Keilen Creations. Besides her well-loved pottery, April makes handcrafted jewelry using sterling silver and collected Lake Superior stones. Some have been highlighted with semi-precious gemstones. All designs are one of a kind and unique.
Rapids Brewing
Presenting live music with Michaela Smith starting at 6 p.m.
Story Art + Museum
Rapid Brass and Northern Lights Music Festival brass performers team up to play brass ensemble music from 5- 6:30 p.m. Stop in at our Central Square Mall location and hear the music. Rapid Brass features local performers who are joined by guest artists from the Northern Lights Music Festival.
Stained Glass with Class
Stop in for the Grand Re-opening of Stained Glass with Class under new ownership! First Friday’s featured artist will be Jenny Bergstedt, a mixed media artist from Hibbing, MN, working in paint, glass, metal, and more.
Macrostie Art Center
Presenting two new exhibits for July: fiber art by Blair Treuer in the MacRostie Gallery and paper quilling by Nikki Shull in the Minnesota Gallery. Reception from 4 – 7 p.m. with artist talks at 6 p.m.
Brier Clothing
Sixteen-year-old artist Addison George will demonstrate and display her twisted wire rings in the alcove of Brier Clothing.
Central School Grounds
Reif Arts Council will be on the lawn to celebrate their summer events. Tickets to all shows will be available and you can register to win Reif merch and gift cards. And check out the boat-in concert on Pokegama to follow at 7 p.m. with Adessa and the Beat!
Grand Rapids Players Summer Theatre Camp performers will give a preview of their productions of Oliver Jr. and 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse. Plus info on the fall production of Anything Goes.
Live Music- The Downtown Business Association and Grand Rapids Arts present live music for First Friday with the Clearwater Hot Club – Sam and Matthew Miltich with Mark Kreitzer and Doug Haining – performing from 6-8 p.m.
Food Trucks- Grab a snack or a meal from one of our local food vendors in the Old Central School parking lot.
Old Central School
True North Salon and Spa + Wildland Fabrics Visit this eclectic boutique and vendor marketplace on the first floor.
Emerging Artist Gallery - The MAC’s pop-up gallery is back in Room 109. Stop by on First Friday for the opening of the July exhibit featuring work by Jim DeVries of Britt, Minn. Artists in the Attic Head up to the 3rd floor to see the Artists’ Loft and meet the new artists in residence.
Hotel Rapids
Hotel Rapids will be hosting artists from Itasca Life Options with live music by the Dead Lizards.
