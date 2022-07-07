July at the MacRostie Art Center

MacRostie Art Center (MAC) is pleased to announce the opening of its new exhibition. From July through August, the Minnesota Gallery will host “Fire, Smoke, Art,” an exhibition of cedar smoke prints by Gordon Coons. The public is invited to attend the First Friday reception on July 1 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or view online at macrostieartcenter.org. The exhibition is sponsored by The Loggy Dome.
MINNESOTA GALLERY | FIRE, SMOKE, ART| Gordon Coons
Gordon Coons (Lac Courte Oreilles) creates fumage art using cedar smoke. His images have a strong sense of design and pictorial crispness that belies the tangled layers of history sitting beneath the refined surfaces. The process of burning cedar and transferring smoke to paper is inspired by Coons’ Anishinaabe heritage, and his work explores the intricate relationships, multilayered stories, and overlooked histories of the modern world.
“Traditional Anishinaabe people used cedar smoke for purification and for messages of prayer to the spirit world,” says Coons. “These messages of prayer are carried by our flying brothers and sisters the birds who, in turn, bring back messages from the spiritual realm. Some of my fumage art images are embellished with 24-karat gold leaf, silver leaf, or copper leaf. The gold leaf is used to represent the sun, our grandfather. Silver leaf and copper leaf are used to represent the moon, our grandmother.”
Largely self-taught, Coons exhibits nationally and his work is in permanent collections across the country. He regularly shows and wins awards at annual art markets such as the SWAIA Santa Fe Indian Market, Native POP Festival in Rapid City, South Dakota, and the Eiteljorg Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana.
FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK | JULY 1
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibit from 4 – 7 pm with an artist talk at 6 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the other art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the MAC exhibitions. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
ALSO SHOWING IN JULY:
MACROSTIE GALLERY | DEMULCENT TERRAIN | Lisa Truax
Using memories and materials collected along the Mississippi River and its surrounding landscapes, Lisa Truax (Pickwick, MN) creates ceramic sculptures that are visual abstractions of land, bodies of water, geology, and topography. Through the merging, melting, flowing, and fusing together of elements, the kiln serves as a transformative tool and mimics the reclamation processes of the earth.
GIINAWIND CREATIVE SPACE | Leah Yellowbird and Duane Goodwin
The Giinawind Creative Space at MacRostie Art Center will be showing new works by Leah Yellowbird in painting, beadwork, quillwork, and more, and Duane “Dewey” Goodwin’s stone sculptures and paintings. Yellowbird is the juror for the 30th Annual Juried Show, opening in August, and Goodwin has been commissioned by the City of Grand Rapids to create a stone sculpture at Mississippi River Park.
REIF GALLERY | CONNECTING TO NATURE | Kari Townsdin
Kari Townsdin’s vibrant acrylic paintings evoke memories and emotions from experiences outdoors. Bold colors and big brush strokes convey a joyful connection to the natural world. The exhibit will be on view July 7 – August 26.
