July at the MacRostie Art Center

MacRostie Art Center is pleased to announce its July 2021 exhibitions. The MacRostie Gallery will present “Portraits: An Identity Exploration,” by fiber artist Blair Treuer; the Minnesota Gallery will showcase the paper quilling of Nikki Shull in “Quillin’ It: Life in Paper,” and the Emerging Artist Gallery in Old Central School will feature the work of Jim DeVries. The public is invited to experience the new exhibitions opening July 2 at MacRostie Art Center in downtown Grand Rapids or online at macrostieartcenter.org. July exhibitions at MacRostie Art Center are sponsored by SCG Nonprofits and Northview Bank.
MacRostie Gallery | Portraits: An Identity Exploration by Blair Treuer
Blair Treuer (Bemidji, MN) describes herself as a storyteller who paints with fabric and draws with thread. While she has enjoyed and played with many forms of artistic expression throughout her life, she has only recently become active in the art world. She applied for her first solo exhibit in November 2019, and since then her artistic career has become a whirlwind of activity. Her pieces have been featured in over two dozen exhibitions, including four solo shows, and have received awards or recognition in multiple juried exhibitions.
The pieces included in this exhibit depict Treuer, her husband, and their nine children. Through her work she explores the role that Ojibwe traditional cultural practices and beliefs have played in shaping her family both as a collective and as individuals.
“As a white woman, the only non-native person in my immediate family, my work is about my reflections as an outsider and about the emotional rollercoaster I often ride as I stand fixed on the outside, but privileged enough to look in,” says Treuer. “This portrait series is not just about the pieces of Ojibwe culture I’ve been allowed to see, but also what it’s allowed me to see within myself, and even to recognize what cannot be found there.”
Minnesota Gallery | Quillin’ It: Life in Paper by Nikki Shull
Nikki Shull (Mizpah, MN) is a self-taught artist who works in a variety of mediums including paper, pastels, acrylic and oil paint. In this exhibit, her paper quilling is on display. Paper quilling is an art form where strips of paper are rolled, glued, and shaped together into various forms to craft decorative designs and artistic images. Shull takes this art-making process to fascinating and joyful extremes, creating scenes that are familiar in subject and extraordinary in their complexity.
“The challenge of replicating the existing world into a realistically unique and original concept has always appealed to me,” says Shull. “I aim to preserve moments of time, capture certain personality traits, and conserve the aspects that make life beautiful.”
Emerging Artist
Gallery | Jim DeVries
MAC’s pop-up gallery is back! Located in Room 109 of Old Central School, this space is dedicated to showing the work of local emerging artists. For the month of July, the paintings and drawings of Jim DeVries (Britt, MN) will be on display. The Emerging Artist Gallery is open Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
First Friday Art Walk July 2
The First Friday Art Walk is a monthly celebration of art and community that takes place in downtown Grand Rapids. The MAC will host an opening reception for its new exhibits from 4 – 7 pm with artist talks held at 6 pm. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the many art walk activities throughout downtown in addition to visiting the new exhibits. A full schedule of First Friday events can be found at GrandRapidsArts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.