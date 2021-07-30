Monthly in 2021, Itasca County 4-H spotlights current 4-H members and adult volunteers.
July Youth Member spotlight: Madison B.
Madison has been a 4-H member for 4 years.
What is your favorite project or activity: “I love doing anything with livestock, but my favorite would be anything with poultry.”
What is one skill you have been able to practice or improve in 4-H? “I feel like my ability to speak in front of people has improved a lot, along with being a leader.”
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights of being in 4-H? “My favorite memory in 4-H, would probably be getting 2nd place in the state fair line up with my two meat turkeys (my first year of turkeys).”
July Adult Volunteer Spotlight: Conley Janssen
Conley Janssen has volunteered with 4-H for 14 years.
What is one of your favorite memories or highlights as a volunteer? “My favorite memories of 4-H are the events in which the youth would be directly involved with peers and the public. So, events like Evening of Opportunity, Demonstration Project area and any type of hands-on projects that were directly presented. These projects really allowed the youths to shine in their chosen areas. Those were always my favorite events to be part of or observe. Of course, the State Fair was always a highlight!”
Why do you volunteer? “When our family first started in 4-H it was because of the "one-stop-shop" for all of us. 4-H was inclusive to all of us as a family. Soon after those very first meeting, we realized all of the benefits of 4-H: real world type of meeting and organization, leadership skills, volunteerism, presenting to peers, responsible involvement, and accepting praise and constructive criticism. All of these things are important life skills that 4-H actively required and promoted. Teach-by-example has always been my style, so I needed to make sure that my family and our 4-H youth saw that I was involved just as much as they are. I am a solid believer in both the hard and soft skills that are learned in 4-H and will continue to be a part of 4-H going forward.”
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth in grades Kindergarten - 1 year past high school. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. 4-H clubs are groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota.
If you are interested in joining Itasca County 4-H or becoming an adult volunteer, please contact the Itasca County 4-H office at (218) 327-7486, visit https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/itasca/4-h or find us on Facebook University of Minnesota Extension-Itasca County 4-H.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.