Judy Peura Hultquist Technical School Scholarship Established for Hill City Graduates

Judy Peura Hultquist, a Hill City graduate, knew that she wanted to help young people in the Hill City area for many years and was looking for a way to do that. When Judy learned about the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation (GRACF) and ways to create a fund through them, it led her to establish a new scholarship fund in 2021 for Hill City High School graduates through GRACF.
Judy’s $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an eligible Hill City High School student who will be pursuing a two-year vocational/technical degree. Judy knows that getting a vocational/technical degree can enable students to get well-paying jobs in Northern Minnesota. “I want young people to be able to stay and work in Northern Minnesota and earn good wages,” says Judy, “and I’m thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to Hill City students.”
The Judy Peura Hultquist Scholarship is available for application now at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation through March 1, 2022. For more information about the Judy Peura Hultquist Scholarship or other scholarships, go to GRACF’s website, www.gracf.org, and click on Scholarships and Apply for a Scholarship. It’s easy – there is just one application to complete. The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation has been connecting donors’ charitable intentions to community needs for over 25 years to make our Greater Itasca Area – and the world – a better place to work and live.
