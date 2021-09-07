The Judy Garland Museum is hosting an after-hours soirée to celebrate the opening of the Last Week Tonight Masterpiece Gallery.
The soirée will be held at the Judy Garland Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be served and tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.
To RSVP, email janie.heitz@cdmkids.org
The Judy Garland Museum was one of five museums selected for a $10,000 grant from HBO’s news satire and late-night talk show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
The Masterpiece Gallery features three eclectic paintings from Oliver's collection and will be on display at the museum from Sept. 7 - 28.
