Editor’s note: Find this story and more in the upcoming 2021 edition of Northern Adventures magazine hitting news stands this summer. Northern Adventures is a joint effort of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and Mesabi Tribune.
Dark-green forests give way to sky-blue lakes; calm water reflects the shoreline like a mirror.
The original owners called the estate Nopeming, after the Ojibwe word for “place of rest.” Now owned by the U.S. Forest Service, the Joyce Estate is a remote, eighty- acre parcel of land eighteen miles north of Grand Rapids on the shores of Trout Lake. The estate is within the Trout Lake Semi-Primitive Non-Motorized Area, and no motor vehicles may enter the sprawling 4,500 acres, all of which once belonged to the Joyce family. Now open to public use, visitors can see that this beautiful piece of land tucked away in northern Minnesota lives up to its namesake. It is the perfect place to spend time outdoors, clearing the mind and refreshing the body.
William Thomas Joyce, a Chicago lumber baron, first purchased the land in the late 1800s. Joyce built a hunting camp on the western shore of Trout Lake in 1917. Over the years he expanded the camp to a plush, private resort complete with a golf course, an airplane hangar, and a greenhouse. According to former caretaker, Joseph Waleski, Jr., the Joyce family arrived at the estate every year on June 1 and left on Labor Day.
The Joyce family threw elaborate parties at the estate and often invited their celebrity friends. Barney Oldfield, a racecar driver, often spent time at the estate, as well as Billy Fawcett, editor and founder of Captain Billy’s Whiz Bang magazine. (Fawcett built Breezy Point Lodge on Pelican Lake at the beginning of the 1920s.)
Joyce decorated the main lodge with a variety of trophies, expensive rugs, and even a shrunken head. As isolated as it was, workers ran power lines through the woods and installed a plumbing system.
The estate stayed in the Joyce family until 1972 when Beatrice Clotilde Joyce, the last sole owner of the property, passed away. The Nature Conservancy purchased the estate in 1973 for $2 million, and ownership transferred to the U.S. Forest Service in 1974.
After the forest service purchased the property, the caretakers remained on the site until 1986. In 1991, the forest service began to restore certain buildings in partnership with the Minnesota State Preservation Office.
Today, the site continues to be maintained by the forest service. Twice a summer, crews use trucks to bring lawn mowers to do ground work. About every two weeks, workers boat to the Joyce Estate to resupply the outhouse.
Open year round, the Joyce Estate gives visitors plenty to see and miles of trails to explore. With each passing season, new and different activities present themselves. Summer brings in the most visitors. Warm weather, numerous lakes, and fresh air entice people from all over the state.
Camping remains one of the most popular activities. Two primitive campsites sit on the western side of the estate while two more can be found across the lake on the eastern shore. Enormous pine trees tower over the lake near these campsites and the surrounding woods hide the remains of this once-lavish retreat.
On the western side of the estate, a large patch of tall grass at the water’s edge looks out of place in a land covered by trees. A golf course once occupied this space. Now the grass grows wild and unattended, waving slowly in the wind.
Trout Lake holds many different types of fish, including bass, northern pike, and walleye. Fishing not only entertains visitors, but also feeds them. The area includes eleven lakes, with Trout Lake being the largest. Fishermen can get to Trout Lake via Wabana Lake by boating through two small channels.
The journey to the Joyce estate is an important part of the experience. Two different paths lead to the estate. The shortest path starts at the north side of the lake at the end of County Road 326. Pull into the parking lot, pack up the necessary gear, and head down the path.
While walking through the woods, sunlight trickles through the dew-soaked leaves. Occasionally the sun disappears completely, as if it had been extinguished by the dense, dewy forest, leaving hikers soaking in the shadows of a peaceful sojourn. The path then parallels small, but picturesque Day Lake. A stand of pine inhabits this side of the lake, allowing the sunlight to finally weave through the trees down to the carpet of fallen needles.
The trail is approximately two miles long and at a leisurely pace, the hike lasts about forty minutes.
The south trail offers a longer hike—approximately three miles long—to more ambitious visitors. This path used to be an old road used by the Joyce family, and it snakes its way between Moose Lake and the south end of Trout Lake.
As summer turns to fall, the leaves change from a sea of green to an astonishing display of orange, red, and yellow hues. The scene rivals that of any in the nation, and such a view is worthwhile to anyone seeking fall foliage. Hunters also frequent the area. Grouse and pheasant hunters slowly wander the trails and deer hunters sit patiently in stands, hoping to get a clear shot at a legendary buck.
Fishing makes a triumphant return in the winter. Ice fishermen scatter across the frozen lakes, dangle lures through holes cut in the ice, and hope to return home with something more than just a tall tale.
People also snowshoe on these trails, harkening back to the days when the only way to access the property was by foot. Waleski remembers that in the 1920s, his father used to snowshoe three miles to Highway 38 and hitch a ride into town. During the 1930s, the caretakers began to plow a road on the frozen lake as a way to get into town.
“One time my dad and another fellow were going across the lake, and the car went through the lake,” Waleski recalls. “So that ended that.”
When conditions were good in the winter, caretakers could travel into town to get supplies or to catch up with family and friends.
The nearby town, Grand Rapids, offers the same natural beauty as the Joyce estate. Time seems to creep by slower here. It’s peaceful. Stress melts away when a person sits by the edge of a lake and the water is gently lapping at the shores. William Thomas Joyce recognized this when he built his estate. To get away from it all, try walking through the Joyce Estate on a sunny afternoon. It truly is a place of rest.
